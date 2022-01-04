Barclays Upgrades HP Enterprise (HPE) to Overweight

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aetherium Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: GMFIU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware (the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 10 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO