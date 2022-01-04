ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Barclays Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Barclays analyst Carter Gould downgraded Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Alcon Inc. (ALC) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Cecilia Furlong downgraded Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $95.00. The analyst comments "We are downgrading Alcon to Equal-weight from Overweight although we maintain our $95 price target. Alcon's pipeline reinvestment is paying off in each of the company's major markets, and we remain confident in an upper-tier MedTech return profile emerging over time. Management's issuance of an updated long-range plan (LRP) last year supports our confidence in Alcon's ability to re-accelerate the top line post COVID-19 and drive at least 550bps of margin expansion over the 2021-2025 time frame and we maintain our positive bias into recovery and beyond. At current levels, however, we see our positive thesis increasingly reflected in Street estimates and shares and see better relative value elsewhere in our coverage over the next year. Our $95 PT reflects a 22x EV / '23e EBITDA multiple, a four-turn premium to core large cap comps, and supported by Alcon's sound pipeline execution alongside the structural margin opportunity exiting COVID. We do not believe Alcon's narrative has structurally changed, but current valuation appears to reflect a balanced picture of risk/reward."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Lyft (LYFT) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Clover Health (CLOV) to Underperform

Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong downgraded Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Therapeutics#Aplt#Stock#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Outbrain Inc (OB) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Coursera Inc (COUR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aetherium Acquisition Corp (GMFIU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aetherium Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: GMFIU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware (the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 10 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades Tivity Health (TVTY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh upgraded Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Box, Inc. (BOX) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria upgraded Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Downgrades Visa (V) to Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev downgraded Visa (NYSE: V) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Canada Goose (GOOS) to Neutral

UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades Duke Realty (DRE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Avalo Therapuetics (AVTX) is Attractive Among Small-Caps, Optimism for Both Upcoming Readouts Given Prior Proof-of-Concept - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterates a "Buy" rating and $5 price target on shares of Avalo Therapuetics (NASDAQ: AVTX), following ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Upgrades CVR Energy (CVI) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Sam Margolin upgraded CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Baxter International (BAX) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis upgraded Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Honeywell International (HON) to Buy

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $237.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy