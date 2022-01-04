Maritime Museum announces lecture series through March

The Dubois County Museum announces the return of Storytime in 2022. Carrie Holdsworth, a local preschool teacher, nature lover, gardener and museum volunteer, returns to present a monthly theme to young museum visitors and their families that will surely delight and educate. Storytime will be held on the second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. with a monthly theme. Carrie asks all to gather in the Children’s Reading Area in the Little Pioneer section each month and from there may move the crowd to different areas of the museum. Here is a listing of the dates and themes: January 8-Animals in Winter, February 12-Animals care for their families, March 12-Spring has Sprung, April 9-Little Sprouts, May 14-Art in the Park, June 11-Frogs, July 9-Grandma, August 13-Fishing, September 10-Archaelogy, October 8-Harvest, November 12-Around the World and December 10-Holiday Cookies.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO