Museums

Maritime Museum announces lecture series through March

Rockport Pilot
 3 days ago

The Texas Maritime Museum recently announced its 2022 Brown Bag Lecture Series through the month of March. The lecture will feature different guest speakers on a variety of topics and will take place every Monday from 12-1 p.m. It...

www.rockportpilot.com

littlerocksoiree.com

Historic Arkansas Museum Launches 3rd Saturday Educational Event Series

Arkansas history lovers, you have a new favorite day of the month. The Historic Arkansas Museum in downtown Little Rock is launching a new educational event series titled 3rd Saturdays that, yes, will take place on the third Saturday of each month. The series is designed to give guests an immersive opportunity to learn about life in the early days of the state's history, with each installment based around a set theme.
ARKANSAS STATE
golaurens.com

Laurens County Museum continues Revolutionary War lecture series

The Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series will continue Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 7:00 PM. Battlefield preservationist and historian Durant Ashmore will speak about “The World Turned Upside Down” and the beginning of the British period in South Carolina. The lecture will be at the Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Register Citizen

Naval & Maritime Museum debuts exhibit of fragile artifacts

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum has no shortage of historic artifacts. But, until now, the maritime museum didn’t have a set home for its rarer, fragile items that require storage in a carefully climate-controlled setting. For a museum based on a historic...
MUSEUMS
WLUC

Maritime History on Tap Lecture Series Presents Marquette Shipwrecks at Ore Dock Brewing Company

Sponsored - Marquette, MI, January 4, 2022 – The Marquette Maritime Museum’s winter lecture series, Maritime History on Tap, presents “Marquette Shipwrecks” with maritime historian Dan Fountain. Over the years, the Marquette area has seen nearly 100 shipwrecks, ranging from minor groundings to mysterious disappearances with all hands. About a dozen of these vessels, victims of Lake Superior, left their remains on the lake bottom permanently.
MARQUETTE, MI
coastalbreezenews.com

National Shell Museum’s 2022 Lecture Series Kicks Off with Award-Winning Environmental Journalist

Based on the positive response to its 2021 lecture series, the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum has launched an exciting lineup of speakers for its 2022 series. The first talk will feature award-winning environmental journalist Cynthia Barnett. She will discuss her newly released book, “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans,” at the Museum on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM.
MUSEUMS
Alpena News

‘Season of Light’ on display through Jan. 6 at museum

Besser Museum for Northeast Michigan’s “Season of Light” decorated tree display is up through Jan. 6. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, but it is closed on Tuesdays and this Saturday, New Year’s Day. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit bessermuseum.org.
MUSEUMS
newsnowdc.com

The Dubois County Museum announces the return of Storytime in 2022

The Dubois County Museum announces the return of Storytime in 2022. Carrie Holdsworth, a local preschool teacher, nature lover, gardener and museum volunteer, returns to present a monthly theme to young museum visitors and their families that will surely delight and educate. Storytime will be held on the second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. with a monthly theme. Carrie asks all to gather in the Children’s Reading Area in the Little Pioneer section each month and from there may move the crowd to different areas of the museum. Here is a listing of the dates and themes: January 8-Animals in Winter, February 12-Animals care for their families, March 12-Spring has Sprung, April 9-Little Sprouts, May 14-Art in the Park, June 11-Frogs, July 9-Grandma, August 13-Fishing, September 10-Archaelogy, October 8-Harvest, November 12-Around the World and December 10-Holiday Cookies.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
holycitysinner.com

The Gibbes Museum of Art Announces 2022 Special Exhibitions

Today, the Gibbes Museum of Art announced its schedule of special exhibitions coming to the museum in 2022. From historical paintings to Greek geometric art, this lineup of exhibitions features various mediums exploring a vast array of topics, encouraging visitors to engage and learn about new art forms and genres.
MUSEUMS
Addison Independent

Sheldon Museum’s virtual lecture series continues

Sheldon Museum’s virtual lecture series continues. The Henry Sheldon Museum will present a lecture by historian Michelle Smiley on Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. This is the fourth talk in the “Elephant in the Room: Exploring the Future of Museums” series convened by the Stewart-Swift Research Center.
SHELDON, VT
mebaneenterprise.com

Mebane Historical Museum announces early 2022 programs

The Lasting Legacy of Leprosy will take place on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Milton McDade Meeting Room, lower level. January is “history of health” month at the Mebane Historical Museum. Each year a condition is chosen to be featured by Mebane medical professional and historian, DeAnne Edwards, RN, MSN, ANP-BC, CEN. This year, the ancient, but ever-present in our culture disease; Leprosy will be presented.
MEBANE, NC
gospelmusic.org

SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum Announces New Location

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (December 28, 2021) – After months of seeking God’s direction, the Southern Gospel Music Association is excited to announce an agreement with Biblical Times Theater to house the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum on their premises located at 2391 Parkway in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
trentondaily.com

Online Author Lectures at the Old Barracks Museum

The Old Barracks will host two lectures by leading historians sponsored by the Society of Sons of the Revolution in the State of New Jersey. Lectures are online, free to attend, and start at 7 pm. Books can be ordered online at www.barracks.org. Wednesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. |...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
doorcounty.net

Maritime Speaker Series & New Tower Exhibits

Sturgeon Bay, Wis. (December 31, 2021) – Your Door County Maritime Museum experienced a year like no other in 2021, including welcoming more than 100,000 guests between our three museum locations for the first time in our history!. The year ahead looks even more exciting, as we complete the...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
manisteenews.com

Award-winning lecture series coming to Ludington

LUDINGTON -- The award-winning January Series of Calvin University is coming to Ludington. From Jan. 10-28, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be one of the remote webcast locations worldwide to broadcast one of North America’s leading lecture and cultural arts series. LACA is strongly encouraging all that attend the webcasts to wear a face mask.
LUDINGTON, MI
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Children's Museum fundraiser delayed until March

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Children's Museum – The Beaumont Children’s Museum (BCM) will be delaying their 2nd annual Casino Night Gala: Circus Circus, till Saturday, March 26th from 6:00 PM to 11:30 PM at the Beaumont Civic Center and Beaumont Children’s Museum at 701 Main Street, Beaumont, TX 77701. “After much consideration and advice from local health officials, the museum has decided to reschedule our much-anticipated Casino Night, Circus Circus for a later date. We are very disheartened by this decision but feel the health and safety of our guests and staff is of utmost importance to consider. Please mark your calendars and reserve your tables the newest Casino Night, Circus Circus date, Saturday, March 26th. This event will be a night you do not want to miss.” said Liza Waddell, Casino Night planning committee chair.
BEAUMONT, TX
thepulsepensacola.com

Mountainfilm on Tour to Arrive in Pensacola at Museum Plaza on Sat. March 12

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit Pensacola at Museum Plaza at 120 Church St. on Saturday March 12 with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
PENSACOLA, FL

