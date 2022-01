The internet is not short of swimsuit selfies, but Salma Hayek’s are a rare kind of #instamood. More motivational than thirst trap – although more on that later – Hayek and her leopard-print YSL halter-necks, azure-blue bathers and logoed Gucci cossies make a splash for all the right reasons. At 55, the silver-screen siren has made no secret that “the best time in my life is now”, and it shows in every viva la vida hashtag. She feels great and it radiates from within.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 HOURS AGO