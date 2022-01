As word spread that we’d lost the beloved television icon, her soap family paid its respects. There was only one thing better than enjoying Betty White’s work on screen, it seems, and that was knowing the television legend in real life. So as her Bold & Beautiful castmates learned that she had passed away on New Year’s Eve, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, they took to social media with stories that ensured that we knew she was nothing like Ann Douglas, the frosty Mommie Dearest that she played on the soap.

