Hong Kong stocks flat as tech offsets property sector rebound

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock benchmark was roughly flat on Tuesday, as the weak performance in tech shares offset the rebound in property sector after China finalised cybersecurity rules.

** The Hang Seng index was flat at 23,289.84, while the China Enterprises Index edged down 0.1% to 8,180.16 points.

** China’s cyberspace regulator said on Tuesday it would implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1%, having erased early gains.

** * But property shares rebounded sharply, as uncertainty around the sector’s financial health boosted volatility.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index bounced 3.5%, following the 2.8% decline in the previous session.

** Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped as much as 10% in resumed trade on Tuesday after the developer said a government order to demolish 39 buildings on the resort island of Hainan would not affect the rest of its project there.

** Chinese telecommunication stocks, including China Telecom , China Unicom and China Mobile rose ahead of China Mobile’s Shanghai listing on Wednesday.

** China Mobile sold 845.7 million shares at 57.58 yuan ($9.06) each in Shanghai, representing a 50% premium to its Hong Kong share price. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)

