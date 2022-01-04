USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.

Like last week, the USD/JPY is stable around the 114.47 resistance level, near its highest in more than a month. This comes amid a wave of risk appetite and abandonment of the Japanese yen as a safe haven due to optimism in the markets about omicron, in addition to increasing expectations that the date of the US interest rate hike will be sooner than previously thought. Most recently, we noted stagnant US consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, in November as the fastest price gains in nearly four decades eroded purchasing power. Commerce Department figures last week showed that purchases of goods and services, adjusted for higher prices, were little changed after rising 0.7 percent in October. So-called nominal spending, unadjusted for inflation, rose 0.6 percent, matching the average estimate of economists.

