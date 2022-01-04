ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japanese leader promises further measures against Omicron variant

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiVVO_0dcCDXwi00
World News

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to speed up coronavirus vaccine booster jabs, secure imported supplies of drugs to treat Covid-19 and reorganise medical facilities to respond to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Mr Kishida, who took office in October, said he had ordered strict border controls from November to buy time for such preparations.

Japan has basically shut out incoming travel except for returning residents and Japanese nationals.

The response to the contagious Omicron variant will now shift to domestic measures, such as making free coronavirus tests more readily available, while border controls will continue, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV67q_0dcCDXwi00
It is traditional for Japanese leaders to visit the shrine at this time of year (Kyodo News via AP) (AP)

“I just offered prayers so that we may overcome the coronavirus pandemic and this year will be a fantastic year for all of you,” he told reporters after praying at the Ise Shrine in Mie Prefecture, south-west of Tokyo.

Japanese leaders visit the picturesque shrine complex at the start of every year, although Mr Kishida’s predecessor Yoshihide Suga cancelled the move last year because of the pandemic.

Mr Kishida said the oral drug from Merck has been distributed to thousands of hospitals, and efforts were under way to procure the Pfizer oral drug as well, for use starting next month in treating symptomatic coronavirus cases.

“I want to make this year one of dramatic challenges to forge ahead with a new era. But in areas where we need to exercise caution, we must not forget the humility to proceed with caution,” Mr Kishida added, noting care was needed for a proper pandemic response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoNdN_0dcCDXwi00
A notice board for wearing protective masks and standing in a queue is seen near visitors in queue to offer prayers on the first business day of the year at Kanda Myojin shrine on the first business day of the year (AP) (AP)

He said everyone who tests positive for Covid-19 and needs hospital treatment will be speedily admitted, while those who can recover at home should do so, monitored by medical professionals.

Other facilities will also be readied for those who do not need to go to hospital but do need to quarantine, depending on symptoms, he said.

Although Covid-19 cases and deaths have fallen lately in Japan, worries are growing about another “sixth wave” of infections because of the Omicron variant.

Airports, shopping districts and shrines have been jam-packed with New Year’s revellers, in contrast to last year when people generally stayed at home.

About 80% of Japanese citizens are fully vaccinated, but booster shots have barely begun. Some people in Japan died at home last year when hospitals were stretched thin. Japan has recorded more than 18,000 Covid-19-related deaths.

“We will take proactive steps so that we are fully prepared, and our nation can all work together to overcome, without feeling an excessive fear of the Omicron (variant),” said Mr Kishida.

On other issues, Mr Kishida said he stood by his “new capitalism” policies as bringing about a more vibrant Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpxkP_0dcCDXwi00
Worshippers at Kanda Myojin shrine on the first business day of the year (AP) (AP)

The world’s third-largest economy has stagnated in recent decades, and the coronavirus pandemic has made things worse.

Mr Kishida said Japan will go through “a second founding” by encouraging start-ups, digital technology and moves to combat climate change.

In recent decades, Japan has been ruled almost entirely by the Liberal Democratic Party.

Mr Suga stepped down after just a year in office, partly because of public disapproval about inadequate pandemic measures.

Shinzo Abe, Mr Suga’s predecessor, was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. Mr Abe stepped down for health reasons in August 2020.

The question remains whether Mr Kishida can stay in power, or Japan will revert to what has been called “a revolving chair” of leaders.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Attorney General ‘carefully considering’ referring Colston case to Court of Appeal

The Attorney General is considering referring the case in which four people were cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston to the Court of Appeal. Suella Braverman said the verdict is causing “confusion” and she is “carefully considering” whether to use powers which allow her to seek a review so senior judges have the chance to “clarify the law for future cases”.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
101 WIXX

German leaders to agree new restrictions to stem Omicron variant

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet regional leaders on Friday to agree new measures to tackle the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, including tighter restrictions on restaurants and bars. Among steps being considered is a requirement for people with only two coronavirus shots to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Japan attempts to stem surge in Covid cases linked to US military bases

Japan is to introduce limits on bar and restaurant opening times in three areas in an attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus cases that has been linked to US military bases. The measures – officially described as a quasi-state of emergency – will go into effect from Sunday until the end of the month in Okinawa, home to more than half of the US service personnel based in Japan, and parts of the western prefectures of Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, which also host American troops.
MILITARY
AFP

Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in Covid cases on bases and surrounding communities. The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections. The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops. Okinawa will request that the central government authorise new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.
MILITARY
milwaukeesun.com

Uttarakhand CM reviews preparedness against COVID-19 Omicron variant

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed preparedness against the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant at a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister had asked all the officials of the health department to visit the districts and take stock...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese People#Omicron#Ise#Covid#Merck
hngn.com

WHO Comments on Contradiction Regarding Sinovac's Efficacy Against Omicron Variant

A World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Tuesday that China's widely used coronavirus vaccine, Sinopharm and Sinovac, still offer some protection against severe illness caused by the infection despite contradicting information spreading worldwide. The official said that the Chinese treatments can also reduce hospitalization and death rates caused by...
WORLD
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

North Korea blames ‘hostile forces’ and Covid for skipping Beijing Olympics

North Korea has announced it will not attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, a largely symbolic gesture as the hermit kingdom is officially barred from the Games.North Korea blamed “hostile forces’ moves and the worldwide pandemic” for not taking part in the Olympics games, the country’s official Korean Central News Agency said, without clarifying the remarks.China is its closest ally. Pyongyang conveyed the remarks through a hand-delivered message given by its envoy to Beijing and wished for the country to have a successful event, which begin on 4 February.North Korea also took the opportunity to hit out at the US for...
SPORTS
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy