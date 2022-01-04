Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

As trombonist Rodger Fox's superb New Zealand-based big band thunders toward its golden anniversary in 2023, the recordings keep coming. Here are two more, the first (Live) taped in October 2020 during what must have been a much longer concert at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland; the second, You Gotta Know, recorded that same year in Brooklyn, New York, following the band's appearance at the Jazz Education Network conference in New Orleans. The concert date features guest pianist Michael Houstoun, and its rather brief half-hour playing time includes a "bonus" track, "I Wish You Love," showcasing the ensemble's longtime vocalist, Erna Ferry, backed by a quintet led by Fox and Houstoun. The studio date in Brooklyn encompasses nine selections and runs for twenty minutes longer than the Auckland concert.

