Music

Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

By MIKE JURKOVIC
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

As on a high speed, downhill slalom chase, listeners are suddenly, nakedly and without poles hurled into "Missed Calls"; the opening burst of sublime energy and groupthink cracks Voyages wide open, sets the mad, determined pace and tone for a craftily organic, six-song, free-jazz adventure which never lets up. It is...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jon Raskin Quartet: Singing Songs As One

In 2021, innovative saxophonist Jon Raskin released a number of stimulating concerts which were initially streamed live on Oakland's NIR radio station in 2009. The last of the series is the intriguing and unique celebration of sound called Singing Songs As One. On it Raskin leads a like-minded quartet for a superbly cohesive performance. In addition, the engineer Eli Crews did some real-time overdubbing, enhancing the music's haunting effect.
MUSIC
Colorado Springs Independent

Kronos Quartet at June Swaner Gates Concert Hall, Denver

Kronos Quartet’s mission, founder David Harrington once said, was to be “vital, and energetic, and alive, and cool, and not afraid to kick ass, and be absolutely beautiful and ugly if it has to be.”. While this may not have been Joseph Haydn’s intent when he began composing...
MUSIC
bozone.com

BMM presents quartets from the Bach family to Mendelssohn

BMM presents quartets from the Bach family to Mendelssohn. Baroque Music Montana will present “Sara Levy’s Salon” with two local performances this month. The first will take place Friday, January 7th at Bozeman’s Resurrection University Parish. A Livingston presentation follows on Sunday, Jan. 9th at the Waddle House. The intimate showcases will begin at 7:30pm and 3pm, respectively.
BOZEMAN, MT
allaboutjazz.com

Miles to Go by Daniel Dyonisius

"Miles to Go" is a modern jazz ballad that blends a memorable, relaxing and melodic theme with improvisation. This original composition by Daniel Dyonisius – a guitarist and composer from Jakarta, Indonesia – is inspired by a difficult journey and perseverance. It is a title track from his debut album.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Nu Band: In Memory of Mark Whitecage: The Nu Band Live At The Bopshop

Multiple reedman Mark Whitecage (1937-2021) may not have enjoyed the profile he deserved, but he was an extraordinary improvisational free-jazz force who recorded prolifically for CIMP Records. Bassist Joe Fonda, a member of Whitecage's Nu Band, enjoyed a forty year musical involvement with the man, and In Memory Of Mark Whitecage: The Nu Band Live At The Bop Shop is Fonda's posthumous tip of the hat to his old running mate. It is a recording bursting with the lifeforce —one of Whitecage's last, from 2018—with Fonda and Whitecage joined by quartet-tone trumpeter Thomas Heberer and drummer Lou Grassi.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Composer / Guitarist Justin Morell To Release 'Exit Music For Intelligent Life On Earth'

Guitarist and composer is releasing his newest album, Exit Music for Intelligent Life on Earth, a collection of twenty-one short works for multiple guitars and drums. This is the follow-up to the much acclaimed All Without Words: Variations Inspired by Loren (2021) by the John Daversa Jazz Orchestra featuring Justin Morell, on which Morell was the composer and guitarist.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Igor Butman: Russian Jazz at Dizzy’s

Jazz internationalization has widened in the last few decades to include musicians from practically every country imaginable. At Jazz @ Lincoln Center the programming has reflected this phenomenon and patrons have been given generous helpings of foreign artistry. The club has become a veritable hub for this music and thus enhanced Gotham's reputation as the world's Jazz capitol.
MUSIC
Berlin, DE
allaboutjazz.com

The Title Track From Yaniv Taubenhouse's Upcoming Solo Piano Album 'hope' Is Out Now!

Taubenhouse is, above all, a seductive pianist. He pursues lavish beauty unashamedly. For him, technical elements serve emotional, spiritual, and atmospheric purposes. Announces the Release of Solo Piano Recording – Hope. Available on Fresh Sound New Talent – February 18, 2022. Extraordinary times often produces extraordinary art. In...
MUSIC
sfcv.org

The Essential Kronos Quartet

It’s no stretch to say that music for string quartet would look very different, toward the end of the 20th century, without the Kronos Quartet. Its performances and recordings in the 1980s and 1990s revivified an aging repertory, modeled a distinctly different approach to concert presentation, were inclusive long before the rest of classical music got on that train, and pioneered radical acts of collaboration with composers and other musicians — something that has become almost a default mode in contemporary classical.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
allaboutjazz.com

Piet Verbist: Secret Exit to Another Dimension

Belgian bassist Piet Verbist has featured saxophonists on each of his previous Origin Records albums—bass, drums and a horn or two seems to be his way of working. With Secret Exit To Another Dimension, his fifth Origin outing, he pares things down to the trio format, creating a distinctive guitar/bass/drums sound that has a strikingly modern feel.
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Rodger Fox Big Band: You Gotta Know

As trombonist Rodger Fox's superb New Zealand-based big band thunders toward its golden anniversary in 2023, the recordings keep coming. Here are two more, the first (Live) taped in October 2020 during what must have been a much longer concert at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland; the second, You Gotta Know, recorded that same year in Brooklyn, New York, following the band's appearance at the Jazz Education Network conference in New Orleans. The concert date features guest pianist Michael Houstoun, and its rather brief half-hour playing time includes a "bonus" track, "I Wish You Love," showcasing the ensemble's longtime vocalist, Erna Ferry, backed by a quintet led by Fox and Houstoun. The studio date in Brooklyn encompasses nine selections and runs for twenty minutes longer than the Auckland concert.
BROOKLYN, NY
allaboutjazz.com

Itaru Oki Quartet: Live At Jazz Spot Combo 1975

Live At Jazz Spot Combo 1975 constitutes the second entry from trumpeter Itaru Oki, who died in 2020, in the fascinating series of Japanese free jazz recordings licensed from the Chap Chap label by the Lithuanian NoBusiness imprint. It follows Kami Fusen (2017) which presented another live date from 21 years later. One of the pioneers of the music in his native country, Oki moved to Paris in 1974, subsequently working with many luminaries including saxophonists Steve Lacy, Noah Howard and Sam Rivers, and was part of some acclaimed releases thereafter, Symphony For Old And New Dimensions (Ayler Records, 2009) in particular comes to mind.
MUSIC
Current Publishing

Cheli, Balourdet Quartet to perform at Palladium

Dominic Cheli spent some quality time in the Indianapolis area last summer as a finalist at the American Pianist Awards. “I’m looking forward to seeing some old friends and new faces as well at the concert,” Cheli said. “I enjoyed getting to know the community and a lot of supporters of art and music in the area.”
CARMEL, IN
allaboutjazz.com

Philadelphia Heritage Art Ensemble

Fred Adams, an inspiring composer and bandleader, formed the Philadelphia based jazz sextet known as the Philadelphia Heritage Art Ensemble (PHAE) in 1993. The PHAE was created as a result of a proposal made by Ron Dewey Wynn to present the compositions of the late Philadelphia jazz composers Hank Mobley and Lee Morgan along with Fred's original compositions at the Mill Creek Cultural Center in Philadelphia. It was there that Fred joined the house band with additional artists and the PHAE was born.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

BalletX Calidore & Quartet Zlatomir Fung, cello

The Society is thrilled to collaborate with BalletX, Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, as it makes its Kimmel Center debut alongside the Calidore Quartet and 2019 Tchaikovsky Competition Winner Zlatomir Fung. Choreographed by BalletX cofounder Matthew Neenan, the dances are set to the first movement of Schubert’s C Major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | VC Artist Attacca Quartet Performs Philip Glass’ String Quartet No. 3 "Mishima"

VC Artist Attacca Quartet comprises violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni, violist Nathan Schram, and cellist Andrew Yee. Written in 1985, Philip Glass’ String Quartet No.3 “Mishima” is featured on Attacca Quartet’s recent album, “Of All Joys,” released on Sony Classical. The album also includes works by Arvo Pärt and several Renaissance composers.
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC

