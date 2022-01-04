ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand Dollar May Keep Falling vs USD as Fed Rate Hike Bets Firm

By Ilya Spivak
DailyFx
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand Dollar drops as Fed rate hike bets swell to start 2022. Break below 0.68 might pave the way to challenge last year’s low. US ISM surveys, employment data, FOMC minutes in the spotlight. The New Zealand Dollar suffered the largest one-day loss in two weeks against...

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Confirms Resistance- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels. USD/CAD threatens larger correction off technical resistance- NFP / Canada Employment on tap. Weekly support ~1.26, 1.2530(key) – Resistance 1.2814, 1.2975-1.3023 (critical) The Canadian Dollar is on the defensive against the US Dollar into the start of the year as USD/CAD...
Dollar riding high on hike bets ahead of payrolls report

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar is set to notch up a fifth consecutive weekly gain on the Japanese yen and looks poised to extend the rally if U.S. labour data due later on Friday reinforces the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The greenback hit a five-year...
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, NFP, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. Tomorrow brings Non-Farm Payrolls and given the December FOMC rate decision, there will be considerable attention paid to tomorrow’s report in the effort of setting rate expectations around the FOMC. EUR/USD and USD both remain in rather stubborn ranges: But GBP/USD...
USD/JPY Rate Pullback Generates RSI Sell Signal Ahead of NFP Report

USD/JPY struggles to retain the advance from the start of the week even though the 10-Year US Treasury yield climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.75%), and the exchange rate may face a larger pullback ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips below 70 to indicate a textbook sell signal.
