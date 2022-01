All About Jazz is celebrating John Scofield's birthday today!. When I first got into jazz — around 1969, I came from playing R&B and Soul in High School. Jazz Rock was in its infancy stage and I was lucky enough to be around to experience the Golden Age of both Rock and Soul and see Jazz embrace that movement while I was trying to learn how to play straight-ahead Jazz. A lot of my early chances to actually gig were in various Jazz/Rock idioms. I got to play “real" jazz with Gary Burton and Gerry Mulligan but my real first “big time" gig was with the Billy Cobham/George Duke band. We got to play in gigantic concert halls and rock venues for excited... Read more.

