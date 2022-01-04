ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Hall's Best Recordings Of 2021

By DOUG HALL
 5 days ago

To echo the converging sentiments and "high-fives" for a slew of extraordinary releases under a continued full-frontal assault of Covid Revenge part 2, there is a lot to embrace. I found myself sweeping though streaming releases and recordings of a vast variety of jazz genre....

allaboutjazz.com

Ian Patterson's Best Albums Of 2021

The great musical feast continues unabated, despite everything the world can throw at it. It is the buffet with no horizon. You might get very big eyes surveying all the goodies before you, but you can only consume just so much. This list represents but a personal cross-section of some of those albums that stood out. Thank you all.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

John Pietaro's Best In Jazz And New Music 2021

Artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should. This year in which we celebrated the return of live performance and simultaneously foresaw a rise in virus numbers and the resumption of show and venue closings, the pervasive issue remains on the anti-vax know-nothings affecting the lives of the careful, caring and compliant. Health regs and advisories as simple as getting a lifesaving vaccine are not too much to ask for, yet conservative talking heads retain their manipulative stronghold over the frightened Right, conveniently confounding vaccine mandates as anti-liberty. That's a rancid swill of "states' rights," xenophobia, guns-lobbies, white citizens' councils (spelled with three Ks), sexist old boys' clubs and corporate dollars. While the effects of this on the creative community shouldn't be first in the complaint line, the fact is, artists and arts institutions have been decimated and the prospect of yet another lockdown has already seen tours cancelled and records labels rethinking contracts. Still, artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Igor Butman: Russian Jazz at Dizzy’s

Jazz internationalization has widened in the last few decades to include musicians from practically every country imaginable. At Jazz @ Lincoln Center the programming has reflected this phenomenon and patrons have been given generous helpings of foreign artistry. The club has become a veritable hub for this music and thus enhanced Gotham's reputation as the world's Jazz capitol.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Parallax by Adam Rudolph

Parallax is the first track from Resonant Bodies from world music pioneer Adam Rudolph and his groundbreaking Go: Organic Guitar Orchestra. The forward-looking project, out December 3, 2021 via Meta Records, features nine of New York City’s finest and most adventurous guitarists: Nels Cline, Liberty Ellman, David Gilmore, Miles Okazaki, Joel Harrison, and Kenny Wessel on electric guitars and effects; Marco Cappelli on acoustic guitar and effects; Jerome Harris on electric guitar and electric bass guitar; and Damon Banks on bass guitar.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

A guide to Bruckner’s Symphony No. 5 and its best recordings

Choose your bonus CD when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!. No less a luminary than the conductor Wilhelm Furtwängler, when speaking at the German Bruckner Society in 1939, remarked that Anton Bruckner, a life-long devout Catholic, ‘did not work for the present; in his art he thought only of eternity and he created for eternity…’ His masses and symphonies are indisputable testament to that judgment.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Nu Band: In Memory of Mark Whitecage: The Nu Band Live At The Bopshop

Multiple reedman Mark Whitecage (1937-2021) may not have enjoyed the profile he deserved, but he was an extraordinary improvisational free-jazz force who recorded prolifically for CIMP Records. Bassist Joe Fonda, a member of Whitecage's Nu Band, enjoyed a forty year musical involvement with the man, and In Memory Of Mark Whitecage: The Nu Band Live At The Bop Shop is Fonda's posthumous tip of the hat to his old running mate. It is a recording bursting with the lifeforce —one of Whitecage's last, from 2018—with Fonda and Whitecage joined by quartet-tone trumpeter Thomas Heberer and drummer Lou Grassi.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Composer / Guitarist Justin Morell To Release 'Exit Music For Intelligent Life On Earth'

Guitarist and composer is releasing his newest album, Exit Music for Intelligent Life on Earth, a collection of twenty-one short works for multiple guitars and drums. This is the follow-up to the much acclaimed All Without Words: Variations Inspired by Loren (2021) by the John Daversa Jazz Orchestra featuring Justin Morell, on which Morell was the composer and guitarist.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Eddie Harris - Harmonic Genius, solos form Jeff Parker & Patrick Shiroisk, and Christian McBride

Multi-layered solo works from Jeff Parker and Patrick Shiroishi, quartets & big bands from both Jared Schonig & Toshiko Akiyoshi; then a tribute to harmonic genius Eddie Harris; and finally, Christian McBride in Trio, and the Inside Straight. Welcome friends and neighbors to The Jazz Continuum. Old, new, in, out... wherever the music takes us. Each week, we will explore the elements of jazz from a historical perspective.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Leading Contemporary Composer / Clarinetist Sam Sadigursky Celebrates The Release Of A Three-CD Set Inspired By New York’s Borscht Belt Region

Between international tours with the critically-acclaimed Philip Glass Ensemble, the award-winning composer/clarinetist Sam Sadigursky today announced the upcoming release of his latest recording project The Solomon Diaries. A sophisticated collection of true era-defining cross-genre composition, this trio of compelling albums showcases Sam’s wide-ranging eclecticism that references jazz, world music, and post-minimalism. Inspired by the dramatic rise and fall of the famous Borscht Belt region, The Solomon Diaries is an aural reflection on America’s Jewish Vacationland celebrating the monumental place that it has in American cultural history and capturing absence, loss, and change within the Jewish American immigrant story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allaboutjazz.com

Itaru Oki Quartet: Live At Jazz Spot Combo 1975

Live At Jazz Spot Combo 1975 constitutes the second entry from trumpeter Itaru Oki, who died in 2020, in the fascinating series of Japanese free jazz recordings licensed from the Chap Chap label by the Lithuanian NoBusiness imprint. It follows Kami Fusen (2017) which presented another live date from 21 years later. One of the pioneers of the music in his native country, Oki moved to Paris in 1974, subsequently working with many luminaries including saxophonists Steve Lacy, Noah Howard and Sam Rivers, and was part of some acclaimed releases thereafter, Symphony For Old And New Dimensions (Ayler Records, 2009) in particular comes to mind.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Rich Halley: Boomslang

Jazz has, to some extent, always been about making connections and pointing out interrelations. Ever since Buddy Bolden blew his cornet in New Orleans around the start of the twentieth century, listeners have been playing connect the dots, linking Bolden's innovations to King Oliver and Oliver's to Louis Armstrong, likewise Buck Clayton to Dizzy Gillespie and Kirk Knuffke, and so on. Jazz has both an oral and aural tradition that contextualizes innovation within the traditions but maybe more importantly allows for its evolution through mutations. Okay, maybe during a global pandemic 'mutation' isn't an acceptable term. Let's go with transmogrification.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Journalist Dyana Williams reported the news on Twitter, writing, “Warrior, husband, family, friend, musician, producer of hits for Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Roy Ayers, Mary J. Blige, Teddy Pendergrass, Stephanie Mills, New York Undercover, composer, one of the most sampled in hip-hop James Mtume has transitioned.”
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaboutjazz.com

Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

As on a high speed, downhill slalom chase, listeners are suddenly, nakedly and without poles hurled into "Missed Calls"; the opening burst of sublime energy and groupthink cracks Voyages wide open, sets the mad, determined pace and tone for a craftily organic, six-song, free-jazz adventure which never lets up. It is breakneck rhythm churning, keening, into whiplash waves, a wake up call of massive proportions. "Missed Calls" busts Berlin-based, British pianist Julie Sassoon and her henchmen from isolation and double dare listeners to free themselves from their sad quarantine and try the best they can to keep up.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Mycological by Nicholas Krolak

"Mycological" draws conceptually from fungal networks in forests and their interactions. Inspired by the work of ecologist Suzanne Simard, author Michael Pollan, and mycologist Paul Stamets; Krolak saw many parallels between biological networks and the social network known as jazz, as well as, the acoustic networks created when musicians interact through their instruments. Aesthetically, the work is of the free and avant-garde traditions of jazz. Drawing inspiration from John Coltrane to Sonny Sharrock to Makaya McCraven, Krolak seeks to create a space for various elements to play out and find their own connections.
ENTERTAINMENT
allaboutjazz.com

The Title Track From Yaniv Taubenhouse's Upcoming Solo Piano Album 'hope' Is Out Now!

Taubenhouse is, above all, a seductive pianist. He pursues lavish beauty unashamedly. For him, technical elements serve emotional, spiritual, and atmospheric purposes. Announces the Release of Solo Piano Recording – Hope. Available on Fresh Sound New Talent – February 18, 2022. Extraordinary times often produces extraordinary art. In...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Freedom by Daniel Dyonisius

“Freedom” is an electrified jazz track from Daniel Dyonisius' debut album: Miles to Go (Demajors Records-December 2021). This original fusion / progressive rock composition features Dewa Budjana, a renowned Indonesian guitarist and composer. Song Listing. 1. Freedom 2. Miles to Go 3. Stella by Starlight 4. Malam Bergumam 5....
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Piet Verbist: Secret Exit to Another Dimension

Belgian bassist Piet Verbist has featured saxophonists on each of his previous Origin Records albums—bass, drums and a horn or two seems to be his way of working. With Secret Exit To Another Dimension, his fifth Origin outing, he pares things down to the trio format, creating a distinctive guitar/bass/drums sound that has a strikingly modern feel.
ROCK MUSIC
riverjournalonline.com

Marquee Records Rocks the Music Hall

Tarrytown’s Main Street got a little bit hipper this November when The Tarrytown Music Hall opened its doors to a permanent used record shop. Located in second floor office space, Marquee Records is run completely by volunteers, with a surprising selection of donated records from all over Westchester. The...
TARRYTOWN, NY
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC

