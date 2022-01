Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO