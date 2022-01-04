CES 2022 technology exhibition closing early on January 7th
By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
3 days ago
This week the Consumer Technology Association organizers of this years CES 2022 technology exhibition have announced the show will be closing one day earlier than expected due to the current rise in the new pandemic variants. A number of exhibitors have already pulled out of the CES 2022 exhibition which is...
A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said.
jm/to
A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show.
"What is the metaverse if you can't feel it?" asked Jose Fuertes, founder of the Spain-based startup Owo, which made the jacket. "It's just avatars."
The "metaverse" -- a parallel universe where human, augmented and virtual realities are supposed to merge -- was a hot theme at the annual gadget extravaganza in Las Vegas, with startups showing off computers, headsets and other gear promising to enhance time spent in virtual worlds.
Owo touts its jacket as able to immerse wearers, whether in video games or in the metaverse, letting them feel "a gunshot, the wind, someone grabbing your arm and even a hug from a loved one."
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the world’s biggest trade shows is underway in Las Vegas right now. The annual Consumer Electronics Show officially opens today with a hybrid model of in-person and digital events. Tech-Life expert and nationally syndicated columnist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Susan on Studio 3 with...
The CES tech show threw open its doors Wednesday in Las Vegas despite surging Covid-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tried to get back to business. "Obviously I'm not on stage at CES in Las Vegas, I'm actually on the stage of the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit," Barra said in her address.
BMW has unveiled a new feature that can change the exterior colour of a car with the press of a button, using the E Ink technology best known for being used in the Kindle e-reader.Shown during the CES technology convention in Las Vegas as part of a concept version of the BMW iX, the car is able to switch between white and black finishes at any time.The car giant said the “fluid colour changes” are made possible by a specially designed body wrap which can be stimulated by electrical charges to bring different colour pigments to the surface.Adrian van Hooydonk,...
A ring shimmers on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, but this is no mere piece of jewelry -- it's packed with sensors capable of detecting body temperature, respiration and much more. "I don't think it's too much," Buckley said as he showed off the scale capable of performing electrocardiograms and analyzing body composition.
It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
The GeneASIC Next-Generation Sequencing Analysis Acceleration Platform will make its debut to accelerate genome sequencing in early intervention. GeneASIC Technologies will be walking into this year’s CES 2022 arm in arm with its first product, the GeneASIC Next-Generation Sequencing Analysis Acceleration Platform (NGSAAP). The annual event deemed the most influential tech event and is a showcase of the latest innovation in design and engineering in the consumer technology segment.
The Consumer Technology Association has announced that the CES 2022 technology show will run for just three days instead of the usual four, as a safety measure. In the release, which came out last week, the CTA claimed over 2200 exhibitors are confirmed to exhibit in person, and that in the prior two weeks 143 additional exhibitors came on board. This spin certainly runs counter to the coverage in the pre-Christmas period, in which many high profile firms pulled out.
A wireless vest that connects people to the metaverse, an augmented reality chair that allows people to shop for makeup and eyeliner, and a human-like AI-powered robot will be among the top gadgets unveiled at this week’s CES Conference in Las Vegas. More than 2,200 exhibitions will be shown...
Recently funded blockchain startup Haste will be exhibiting at CES 2022 as part of the Bitcoin SV booth. Haste has gained popularity amongst gamers and blockchain enthusiasts for the Haste Arcade, and the patent pending Instant Leaderboard Payout™ (ILP™) system that allows gamers to earn micropayments from placing on a leaderboard within the arcade. Haste also has a unique NFT auctioning platform that rewards bidders regardless of whether or not they win the NFT. The platform has already had over 600 Bitcoin spent. The main points are:
Though it has not started yet, the annual CES in Las Vegas is being closed one day early, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs the show. The step was taken as an additional safety measure around the latest variant of the coronavirus. More than 2,000 exhibitors are...
CES has dropped the last day of its 2022 tech conference in Las Vegas, and the show will now end on January 7th, the Consumer Technology Association announced today. The shorter schedule is “an additional safety measure” in the face of a surge of COVID-19 diagnoses. Over the...
With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is making a return to Las Vegas between January 5th and 8th 2022 as an in-person gathering. Last year, CES adopted an all-digital format which put a dampener on the whole thing. 2021 was the first year in its 50+ year history that CES...
Electronics giant Sony unveiled Tuesday a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market.
The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the field.
Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm's first prototype that has begun road testing.
Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market," it said in a statement.
Technics has unveiled its latest receiver at the Consumer Electronics Show, the Technics SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver. The new Technics SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver will be launching in February and it joins the SB-C600 Compact Speaker System launched in September 2021. “The SA-C600 is a significant add-on to...
Samsung has released a new video of the Samsung Keynote Highlights from their CES press conference earlier this week, the videos show us the highlights of what Samsung unveiled at CES. We got to see a new range of devices from Samsung this week, this included the Galaxy S21 FE,...
Comments / 0