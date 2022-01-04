Analyzing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.14.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO