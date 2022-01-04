ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Analyzing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent ratings...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microstrategy#Mstr
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Acquires 166,273 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMMO were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Other...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.14.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $258,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 71.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Expands By 24.8%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $677.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce sales of $315.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce $155.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $170.90 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy