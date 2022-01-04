ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $929.17 Million

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $929.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.93 million. Brinker International...

etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Acquires 166,273 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMMO were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $176.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.14.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of RBC Bearings worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 71.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $258,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $677.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce $155.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $170.90 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in December

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce sales of $315.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Expands By 24.8%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Expands By 24.8%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,558,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 2,850,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 508.4 days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

