ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Other...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of RBC Bearings worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacwest Bancorp#Zacks Investment Research#Deutsche Bank Ag#Pacw Rrb#Pacific Western Bank#Treasury#Capitalsource Division#Square 1 Bank Division#Wells Fargo Company#Truist Financial
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce sales of $315.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Acquires 166,273 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMMO were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce $155.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $170.90 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Expands By 24.8%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Has $48.84 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “. Separately, Keefe, Bruyette...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy