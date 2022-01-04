ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cover picture for the articleWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price...

etfdailynews.com

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.
etfdailynews.com

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “
etfdailynews.com

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,578 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Has $44.83 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,234 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vonage were worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
etfdailynews.com

Pendal Group Ltd Invests $953,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Several other large...
etfdailynews.com

AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
etfdailynews.com

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
etfdailynews.com

Lincoln National Corp Has $326,000 Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
etfdailynews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $131.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.60.
etfdailynews.com

Pendal Group Ltd Has $789,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,003 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
etfdailynews.com

Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
etfdailynews.com

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,849 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
etfdailynews.com

Sandy Spring Bank Has $629,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
etfdailynews.com

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,795 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Loews were worth $115,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
etfdailynews.com

Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
etfdailynews.com

PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
