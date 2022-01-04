ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 337.5% in December

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Other...
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Acquires 166,273 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMMO were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 33,151 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
etfdailynews.com

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in December

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.14.
etfdailynews.com

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
etfdailynews.com

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce $155.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $170.90 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
etfdailynews.com

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.6 days.
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
