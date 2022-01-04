ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Rises By 3,100.0%

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

Three stocks had a rough 2021, but the New Year might change that. Both Lemonade and fuboTV have new products that could stand out in 2022. Twilio’s stock fell consistently in 2021, but the business only grew stronger. When it came to tech stocks in 2021, no matter how...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Royal Bank Of Canada#Hedge Fund#Juggu#Glazer Capital Llc
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 71.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Other...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James & Associates Acquires 166,273 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMMO were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 33,151 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $258,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Expands By 24.8%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,558,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 2,850,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 508.4 days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $176.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Rises By 24.8%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Expands By 24.8%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce $155.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $170.90 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy