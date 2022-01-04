Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Rises By 3,100.0%

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO