Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO