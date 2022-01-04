Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPS. MKM Partners cut their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO