Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
