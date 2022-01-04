ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report $696.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $699.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.70 million. Callaway Golf...

etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Other...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.14.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 71.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of RBC Bearings worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Rises By 24.8%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce $155.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $170.90 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $677.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Has $48.84 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$174.56 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $174.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.90 million to $176.75 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been seeing high SG&A expenses and elevated ocean freight costs in third-quarter 2021. The company on its third-quarter earnings release said that demand for ocean vessels and containers remained high compared with its available capacity, causing a massive spike in ocean freight costs. Apart from this, supply-chain hurdles and disruptions caused by the factory closures in Vietnam are concerning. However, the company has been gaining from its solid direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-business, which remained a driver in third-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year. DTC sales gained from higher e-commerce sales and brick-and-mortar sales, which in turn benefited from improved traffic. Management raised its 2021 earnings guidance.”
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “. Separately, Keefe, Bruyette...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $18.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPS. MKM Partners cut their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

$977.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $977.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $931.19 million. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
STOCKS

