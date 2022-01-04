ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Head-To-Head Survey: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) versus The Competition

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Financial Contrast: VIA optronics (VIAO) and Its Peers

VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) is one of 159 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VIA optronics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Head-To-Head Analysis: IDW Media (IDW) versus Its Peers

IDW Media (NYSE: IDW) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IDW Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Quotient Technology (QUOT) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Levi Strauss Is A Great Buy While The Market Isn't Looking

Levi Strauss has seen a healthy rebound in its business from both sales and margin perspectives. The Santa Claus rally has become somewhat of a yearly tradition for stocks. It comes after year-end tax loss harvesting as investors again become exuberant over the prospects for a new year. It appears,...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Levi Strauss
etfdailynews.com

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) vs. Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Head-To-Head Review

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Provident Financial Services and Peoples-Sidney...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of current recommendations and...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

UBS Group Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $90.00

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.89.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Europe#Levi Strauss Co
etfdailynews.com

Analyzing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent ratings and...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $677.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 71.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Expands By 24.8%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce sales of $315.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy