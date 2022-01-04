Head-To-Head Survey: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) versus The Competition

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.89.

