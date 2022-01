Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is waiting for a meeting with the club over transfer plans this month.Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how his squad can be improved during the January transfer window, which opened on Saturday.The Italian wanted extra time to evaluate his players and he is now ready to report back on those he wants to move forward with.“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” he said ahead of his first return to Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO