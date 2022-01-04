ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Cornet says still worried about China's Peng

By Reuters
 3 days ago
MELBOURNE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - France's Alize Cornet said she is still worried about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and that she wants more clarity regarding the former doubles world number one's situation.

Peng's wellbeing became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

The Women's Tennis Association suspended tournaments in China due to concerns over her safety and said her public appearances did not address or alleviate concerns about her safety.

Peng then said last month she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made had been misunderstood.

Zhang has not commented on the matter.

"I'm still a little bit worried about her," Cornet said after her first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in the Melbourne Summer Set on Tuesday.

"I have to say that this situation still makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don't know how she's doing.

"I really don't know what to think about it anymore. I don't know where is the truth and where are the lies."

Cornet was one of the first players to show her support for Peng under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai and a host of current and former players, including Osaka, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, joined the calls seeking to confirm she was safe.

"I'm really happy that all these people followed me and the turn it took was really unexpected, like the reaction of (WTA chief executive) Steve Simon and everything that followed was really, really huge," said Cornet.

"I'm not sure that it changes something (for Peng). It's tough to know what the effect was on her situation. It's not very clear ... I'm just hoping for the best and hoping that she's fine. I feel I don't have the power to do something more."

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Metro International

WTA roundup: No. 1 Ash Barty defeats Coco Gauff at Adelaide

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia kicked off her 2022 season with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over American Coco Gauff at the Adelaide International on Wednesday. The top-seeded Barty, 25, had not played the since the U.S. Open in early September. The two-time Grand Slam winner lost in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic has received ‘no special favour’ over Covid vaccine, Australian Open organisers insist

Australian Open organisers insist world number one Novak Djokovic has not benefited from “special favour” after being granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19.All players and staff at this month’s tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.Defending champion Djokovic – a nine-time winner – has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.Tournament director Craig Tiley said 26 unvaccinated players applied for exemption, with only a “handful” granted.“We made it extra difficult for anyone applying for an application to ensure it was the right process and to make sure the medical experts...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Novak Djokovic's Dad Issues Ominous Threat To Australia If They Don't Let Him Into The Country

Novak Djokovic is officially on his way back to Serbia after having his visa cancelled, despite receiving an exemption to travel Down Under to compete in the Australian Open. Prior to the world No.1 tennis player's arrival, his father was making all sorts of ominous threats to authorities - and those demands have now, rather ironically, come back to bite him in the bum.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
Sportico

Djokovic at the Australian Open: Nine Titles, One Exemption, No Visa

Less than 36 after Novak Djokovic revealed he was granted an exemption from the Australian Open’s vaccine mandate, his visa into the country has been canceled, potentially ending his attempt at a record 21st Grand Slam title. “The ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently canceled,” the Australian Border Force said in a statement. “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia.” The move comes after Djokovic spent hours...
TENNIS
