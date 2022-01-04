ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada court: Iran should pay families over plane shootdown

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

A court in Canada has ruled that Iran should pay $107 million in punitive damages to families of six people with Canadian citizenship or residency who were killed in the Iranian military's downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020, the Canadian Press reported.

The military's shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 with two surface-to-air missiles killed all 176 people on board. Over 100 of the Iranian victims had Canadian citizenship or residency, prompting some families of the victims to sue Iran in Canadian civil court.

Last year, the Ontario Superior Court ruled that the Iranian military's downing of the passenger plane constituted an “act of terrorism,” allowing the families to bypass Iran's legal immunity and seek compensation for their losses. Foreign nations are ordinarily immune from suits in Canadian courts.

In a decision made public on Monday, Justice Edward Belobaba awarded $7 million in compensatory damages on top of $100 million in punitive damages, plus interest, to families that launched the suit in Ontario, the Canadian Press reported.

“This court well understands that damage awards are a poor substitute for the lives that were lost,” Belobaba said in the ruling, dated Dec. 31.

It remains unclear how the families would actually collect the damages from Iran. But the ruling carries symbolic significance for families who have complained about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military and their inability to seek justice in Iran.

The Canadian Press cited a statement from families' lawyers that hailed the court's decision as “unprecedented in Canadian law.”

The crash happened in early January 2020 as Washington and Tehran teetered on the precipice of war. Just hours before the shootdown, Iran had fired ballistic missiles at American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

After days of denial, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard publicly apologized for the downing and blamed it on a an air defense operator who authorities said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.

Related
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
Times of San Diego

Alliant University Student’s Family Sues Airline Over Her 2020 Death in Plane Shot Down Over Iran

The family of a San Diego college student killed while aboard a plane shot down over Iran two years ago filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Ukranian airline. The suit, filed by Sara Saadat’s father and brother, alleges the airline should have been aware it was unsafe to fly amid tensions in the region. Saadat’s mother and younger sister also died in the crash.
SAN DIEGO, CA
State
Washington State
AFP

Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

Iran has begun paying compensation to families of those killed when it shot down a Ukrainian airliner two years ago, authorities said on Friday. "The transport ministry has made transfers to a certain number of (victims') families," the foreign ministry said in a statement marking the anniversary of the tragedy. Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard, most of them Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals. Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane "by mistake."
WORLD
BBC

Instagram blocked hashtag in memory of Iran plane crash victims

Instagram blocked posts using a hashtag in memory of the victims of a Ukrainian airliner shot down by Iranian security forces two years ago. Families of the 176 victims found posts with the hashtag #IWillLightACandletoo, as well as its Persian version, were not visible to users. A cybersecurity expert said...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Iran ordered to pay more than £60m to families of victims from plane shot down in 2020

A court in Canada has ruled that Iran should pay $84m (£62m) in damages to families of six people with Canadian citizenship or residency who were killed in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by the Iranian military in 2020.A judge in Ontario earlier ruled that Iran intentionally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 with two surface-to-air missiles in January 2020 killing 176 people, including dozens of Canadians.The disaster prompted some families of the victims to sue Iran in Canadian civil court. A total of 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents of Canada died in the tragedy.The...
WORLD
#Canada#Air Defense#Canadian#Iranian#Ukrainian#The Canadian Press#American
The Independent

NATO weighs Russia's security offer to end Ukraine standoff

NATO foreign ministers on Friday discussed Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine amid skepticism about the credibility of President Vladimir Putin’s offer to ease tensions, ahead of a week of high-level diplomacy aimed at ending the standoff.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts held online talks to prepare for the first meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in more than two years. That meeting on Wednesday in Brussels will give NATO ambassadors the chance to discuss Putin’s security proposals with Russia’s envoy face to face.It’s all part of a flurry of meetings involving NATO, senior U.S. and Russian officials...
POLITICS
World
Politics
Country
Iraq
CBS News

"Inaccurate intelligence" leads to the massacre of 20 members of a family in Iraq

Irbil, Iraq — Inaccurate intelligence, possibly delivered deliberately to settle a family feud, led to the massacre of 20 members of an Iraqi family last month. The victims, mostly women and children, were cut down in a hail of gunfire by Iraqi security forces on December 30 in the town of Jabla, in Babylon Province, about 60 miles south of capital Baghdad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
