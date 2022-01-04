ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder inquiry launched after death of man found injured in car park

By Lucinda Cameron
 3 days ago

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man who was found seriously injured in a car park died.

Adam Anderson was discovered in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock at around 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.

The 22-year-old, from Greenock, was taken to the town’s Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.

Following a post-mortem examination, his death is now being treated as murder and an investigation is under way, led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which have led to Adam’s death

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger said: “Our thoughts are very much with Adam’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which have led to Adam’s death and I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in Greenock during the afternoon of Sunday 2 January and may have seen or heard any disturbance to get in touch as soon as you can to help us identify whoever is responsible for Adam’s death.”

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage people to submit information.

The Major Incident Public Portal (Mipp) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S01-PO1

Information can also be passed on by calling Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1625 of January 2 2022, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Independent

Man charged with murder of mother-of-four

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan.The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team launched a murder probe after her body was discovered on Saturday morning in a property in Harcourt Drive.SDLP MLA for the area Nichola Mallon said after Ms Morgan’s death: “The local community is deeply shocked to learn of the suspected murder of a woman.“This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police.“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine.” Read More Getting Covid-19 jab is a moral issue, Archbishop of Canterbury saysDeputy First Minister recommends ‘no first footing’ at HogmanayCovid-19 restrictions cause theatre group’s Christmas cancellations
PUBLIC SAFETY
