PS5 stock - live: Currys, Game and Smyths could restock consoles soon – what to know

By Eleanor Jones
 3 days ago

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys , Currys , PlayStation Direct , ShopTo , Very , Littlewoods , Game , Studio , Argos , EE , BT , Asda , AO , John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. Yesterday was quiet, but it was a bank holiday, so we’re giving retailers the benefits of the doubt and hoping for bigger and better things today.

Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

The Independent

The Independent

