Pittsburgh faces St. Louis, aims for 5th straight home win

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues (19-9-5, first in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-5, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Penguins are 9-5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per...

Pittsburgh Penguins vs St Louis Blues Picks and Odds Jan 5

Sportsmemo NHL handicapper JM Sports offers his Pittsburgh Penguins vs St Louis Blues betting preview for Wednesday, January 5. At the time of posting, the Penguins are a modest -135 home favorite on the moneyline, with the total set at 6 goals in this cross-conference clash. Stay on top of...
Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
Tuukka Rask rehab assignment on hold

Tuukka Rask was right on schedule to make his first rehab start in Providence, but COVID is still in charge of everyone’s timetable. Rask had signed a professional tryout agreement with Providence to play on Friday and possibly Sunday against Lehigh Valley, but the Phantoms could not make the trip because of COVID protocols. Providence is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 14, when Rask had hoped to already be back in the Boston lineup.
Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
Colorado faces Winnipeg, seeks 10th straight home win

Winnipeg Jets (16-11-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Winnipeg trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak. The Avalanche are 5-3-0 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 11.3 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording...
Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
Joel Embiid, Seth Curry help 76ers earn 5th straight win

Joel Embiid scored 31 points and Seth Curry had 20 points and 12 assists, helping the Philadelphia 76ers rally past the host Orlando Magic 116-106 on Wednesday night in head coach Doc Rivers’ return to the bench. Rivers cleared COVID-19 protocol after the Sixers went 2-0 under acting coach...
