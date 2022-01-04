ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Rosenthal Out At MLB Network After More Than 12 Years

By The Deadline Team
Longtime MLB Network reporter Ken Rosenthal has left the baseball TV channel.

According to New York Post , Rosenthal’s exit stems from the his public criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s handling of the league during the early months of the pandemic in 2020. According to the paper, Rosenthal quietly was benched by MLB Network at the time with pay. He subsequently returned to the screen until his contract was up at the end of 2021.

“Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back,” Rosenthal tweeted Monday. “I’m grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that.”

Rosenthal continues as a contributor for Fox Sports and The Athletic.

