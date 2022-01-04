ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty on 4 counts of fraud, conspiracy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury found her not guilty...

TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
LAW
goodmorningamerica.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after convicting Elizabeth Holmes

By the end of day three of deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, the jury had already decided to find the fallen Theranos founder guilty of defrauding investors who had poured millions of dollars into the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, according to one juror who spoke with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
LAW
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
AFP

Wigs, spectators, tears: Theranos fraud trial key moments

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was once vaunted as the next Steve Jobs, but her Silicon Valley startup crashed under claims of deception and she was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors. Holmes's startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, but her empire collapsed after it was revealed the testing machines didn't work as promised. Her case has long inspired fascination for its themes of money, celebrity and a stunning fall -- and her trial in California was laced with the same drama. Here are some keys moments:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Elizabeth Holmes Will Likely Land in Cushy, Fenceless Prison (1)

Elizabeth Holmes , once hailed as the youngest female self-made billionaire and an emblem of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, will probably spend the next few years in a cushy minimum-security prison camp with access to activities like crafting or tennis, and no perimeter fence. The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found.
CELEBRITIES
#Fraud
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
