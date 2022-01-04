Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty on 4 counts of fraud, conspiracy

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was once vaunted as the next Steve Jobs, but her Silicon Valley startup crashed under claims of deception and she was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors. Holmes's startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, but her empire collapsed after it was revealed the testing machines didn't work as promised. Her case has long inspired fascination for its themes of money, celebrity and a stunning fall -- and her trial in California was laced with the same drama. Here are some keys moments:

