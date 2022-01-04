ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Andy Murray loses to world No 76 Facundo Bagnis in Melbourne

By Sky Sports
SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 34-year-old produced an error-strewn display as he fell 6-3 5-7 6-3 to Bagnis, leaving him plenty of work to do ahead of this month's Australian Open. Murray had harboured hopes of making a competitive start...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Andy Murray’s brother with blunt take Novak Djokovic’s exemption to play in Australian Open

The tennis world received some big news when it was announced earlier that star Novak Djokovic would participate in the Australian Open. The news came with some controversy however, as Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, announced that he had received a medical exemption. Some in the tennis world, including Andy Murray’s brother and doubles champion Jamie Murray, took exception to Djokovic’s medical exemption.
TENNIS
thefocus.news

Who is Argentinian tennis star Facundo Bagnis' coach?

Breaking back into the top 100 of the ATP Rankings can be a difficult proposition. Here we take a look at Facundo Bagnis in more detail, including who his coach is. The 31-year-old kickstarted the 2022 season by earning the biggest win of his career. The Argentine beat Andy Murray, a multiple Grand Slam winner, in the opening round of the ATP 250 event Melbourne Summer Set.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

ATP Melbourne Summer Set 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Facundo Bagnis Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

World No.28 Grigor Dimitrov will face Argentine Facundo Bagnis in the Round of 16 of the ATP Melbourne Summer Set 2022. Grigor Dimitrov had an injury-ravaged season as he finished the year without any titles. The Bulgarian tennis professional reached his 4th quarter-final at the Australian Open this year, losing to qualifier Aslan Karatsev. At his best, the Bulgarian was ranked 3rd in the world.
TENNIS
BBC

Andy Murray given Sydney wildcard before Australian Open

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray will continue his Australian Open preparations by playing a warm-up event in Sydney for the first time. Murray, 34, has been given a wildcard for the Sydney Tennis Classic, an ATP 250 event which starts on Monday and also features compatriot Dan Evans.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Facundo Bagnis
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
TENNIS
The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic has received ‘no special favour’ over Covid vaccine, Australian Open organisers insist

Australian Open organisers insist world number one Novak Djokovic has not benefited from “special favour” after being granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19.All players and staff at this month’s tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.Defending champion Djokovic – a nine-time winner – has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.Tournament director Craig Tiley said 26 unvaccinated players applied for exemption, with only a “handful” granted.“We made it extra difficult for anyone applying for an application to ensure it was the right process and to make sure the medical experts...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic under police guard as he waits on visa fate in Australia

Novak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardise the top-ranked Serb’s entry into the country.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.“Novak is currently in a...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
SkySports

Novak Djokovic criticised by Rafael Nadal amid Australian Open issues; Djokovic parents say treatment is 'political agenda'

The 34-year-old was denied entry at the Australian border because his visa was rejected - his appeal will be heard on Monday. Djokovic, whose Covid-19 vaccination status is unconfirmed, revealed an "exemption" from Tennis Australia to play the Australian Open without being double-jabbed. But he was not allowed through Melbourne airport, his visa was cancelled and he is currently in a quarantine hotel.
TENNIS
The Independent

Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.FootballJohn Terry was back home.💙 @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PgEE5V5GFJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 4, 2022David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022Everton got their man.New home 📍Cant wait to get started. @Everton #UTT #COYB pic.twitter.com/R1FsVeBxI8— nathan patterson (@np4tterson) January 4, 2022Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙Our former...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy