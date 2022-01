The China Overwatch All-Star Game is giving all the Overwatch League content that they have been dying for. Since the Grand Finals, there have not been many PUGs or tournaments for fans to see their favorite players. It has been a dry road with just roster announcements keeping the fans fed. The Chinese Overwatch match shows all the potential for matches that could still be played in this off-season to garner interest with the team roster. Though these tournaments would be on Overwatch One, that would allow players to play more freely without the feeling so giving away any secrets. Here is a look at a few tournaments that could really entertain fans during the offseason APAC edition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO