ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition annouced

gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Beijing Winter Olympics right around the corner, Samsung went ahead and announced a limited edition Galaxy Z Flip3 to commemorate the big event. The exclusive Z Flip3 comes in an all-new Winter Dream White color...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Major Price Drop: Get a $3,500 Discount on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

Goodbye, 4K resolution, you were great for a good while there, but now’s the time to prepare for what’s coming next. Give your home theater that future proof quality with the deal happening right now for the Samsung Neo QLED 8K during the Discover Samsung event. No, it’s not just another discount for a couple or a few hundred dollars off the prized television, but rather, we’re talking about thousands in savings. Specifically, Samsung is offering up to $3,500 off the Neo QLED 8K for a limited time. You’ll get that maximum discount from the 85-inch TV model of the Samsung...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Samsung's On A Roll, The Galaxy Z Flip & Flip 5G Get Stable One UI 4.0 Update

Samsung is absolutely killing it. The Korean giant has released the stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update to one more device. The Galaxy Z Flip is the latest beneficiary of the company’s overwhelming generosity. Both the LTE and 5G variants of the original Flip phone are receiving the big update today.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

One UI 4 missing on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3? It’s not you, it’s Samsung

Samsung started rolling out the Android 12 One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the first week of December. It debuted in Serbia and South Korea, but Samsung had to halt the update a couple of days later — at least in South Korea — due to unforeseen issues. We then heard that the update resumed, which was great news. But there’s a catch.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Winter Olympics#Cny
Phone Arena

Grab a pair of free Galaxy Buds 2, official Samsung case, and a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for $100 less!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G was the first foldable phone to escape the expensive price tag usually associated with this still fairly new form factor. Samsung managed to drop the cost for getting one of these bad boys to the same amount you would pay for a normal flagship phone in 2021. That move brought foldables to the mainstream and showed us they have a future, at least for the time being.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Dummy unit of 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rocks in Black

Exactly one week ago, we showed you renders of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra in the rumored final colors of Black, Burgundy, Dark Green, and White. Today, we wanted to focus on that Black unit and show you how sweet the device looks in that color. Twitter tipster @hypark22 (via SamMobile) shared four photos starring a Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy unit in Black. And with those squared-off corners, it surely appears as though the Galaxy S22 Ultra is replacing the Galaxy Note and might get that rumored Galaxy S22 Note moniker after all.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Deal: Save up to $675 and get free Galaxy Buds 2

We can’t rave enough about just how wonderful of a device the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been since its release. The phone offers a unique form factor thanks to the foldable display, and along with sporting flagship specs, the phone is one of the first to offer an official IP rating for water resistance.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
technave.com

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

GPUMali-G68 RAM & Storage128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM. External StoragemicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density) Display typeSuper AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM) Features. Unspecified. Always-on display. Body. Weight- Body TypeIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30...
NFL
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy M32 sequel tipped to pack 5G support, huge battery

The Galaxy M32 has been popular enough in India to warrant a sequel, so Samsung fans are getting one, at least according to the latest reports. Although the Galaxy M32 is available globally, the Indian version benefits from a larger battery. Now the folks over at NashvilleChatter spotted the sequel...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got a $150 price cut, free Galaxy Buds

If nothing’s standing out when you’re trying to purchase something from among these smartphone deals, you might want to check out foldable phone deals. These devices bring back the flip phones of the past, but with modern designs that utilize flexible LCD screens. If this is the type of smartphone that you want to invest in, Samsung is selling the 256GB version of its flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $1,650 from its original price of $1,800, and every purchase comes with freebies that include the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here with SD888, Android 12

240 Hz touch sampling rate isn't exactly special, even a midrange phone like the poco x3 ... -Well... I've never used anything with TS over 200... for me it'd be amazing.. (As far as I know. TouchSampling for my trusty Note 10Plus is still just 120Hz or so...) Rating0 |
NFL
Phone Arena

December security patch rolls out to Galaxy Z Flip 5G

The original Samsung foldable from 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, has just received this month's security patch rollout from Samsung. As per tradition, the company releases these patches on a monthly basis for all its devices, with of course the latest additions taking precedence over flagships from previous years.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Is a Lot of Phone for $700

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G infographic highlights key specs and design

After several months of teasers, canceled launch rumors and countless leaks, Samsung finally went ahead and announced its Galaxy S21 FE 5G earlier today. It’s everything we’ve come to expect and now that the phone is finally official also get a detailed infographic highlighting all the key specs.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A72 gets Android 12 with One UI 4

What date can Android 12 be installed for A72 in Iran?. About 85 to 95% of Iranians have a mobile phone from the popular Samsung brand. Please pay attention to the update in my country, Iran. Thanks. Please provide a method that we can build for Samsung phones because there...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Week 52 in review: Xiaomi 12 series is here, 2021 is gone

It's time to wrap up the last week of 2021 (we have a separate series for the top stories of the entire year). Xiaomi waited until the very end of the year to announce its 12 series. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, while the Xiaomi 12X has a Snapdragon 870. All three have 50MP main cameras, but the 12 Pro's sensor is the largest at 1/1.28" type. The Pro also has a 100mAh bigger battery, a bigger 1440p display that's also variable refresh rate, thanks to 120Hz.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy