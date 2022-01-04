Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition annouced

If nothing’s standing out when you’re trying to purchase something from among these smartphone deals, you might want to check out foldable phone deals. These devices bring back the flip phones of the past, but with modern designs that utilize flexible LCD screens. If this is the type of smartphone that you want to invest in, Samsung is selling the 256GB version of its flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $1,650 from its original price of $1,800, and every purchase comes with freebies that include the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO