Vivo is focusing more on introducing new smartphones in different price segments. On the one hand, Vivo is all set to roll out the Vivo V23 series in India in January 2022. On the other, Vivo has buckled up to refresh the Y series in India. Previously, rumors regarding Vivo Y75 surfaced online and now Vivo Y21T is making headlines. It is being said that Y21T is an altered version of Vivo Y21 that was rolled out a few months ago in the global market.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO