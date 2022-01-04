ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordia Outlines Culinary NFT Plans

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Cordia Corporation (OTC:CORG) today outlined its plans to incorporate culinary NFTs into its virtual restaurant business. Crypto Food Hall. The company has been developing the world's first crypto food hall. The food hall NFTs are expected to go on sale in...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Empower Clinics Announces Closing of C$3.0 Million Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of units of the Company (each, a 'Unit') at a price of $0.20 per Unit and unsecured convertible debenture units (each, a 'Debenture Unit') at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,000,000 (the 'Financing').
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CCL Industries Acquires McGavigan Holdings for CCL Design

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today it has acquired privately owned McGavigan Holdings Ltd. ('McGavigan'), a leading supplier of ‘in mould' decorated components for automotive interiors.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

The Fresh Factory Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ('The Fresh Factory' or the 'Company'), a mission-driven company for fresh and clean-label food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares (the 'Shares') have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 'Q4Z'. The Company's Shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:FRSH) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:Q4Z).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Li-Metal Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(FSE:5ZO) ('Li-Metal' or the 'Company'), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, is pleased to announce that it will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the 'Special Meeting') on January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The record date for this Special Meeting is December 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

TLSS Hires New Chief Financial Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Operational Experience. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:TLSS), ('TLSS', or the 'Company'), a growing logistics provider, announced today that, effective as of January 3, 2022, Mr. James Giordano (who bears no relation to the Company's new Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Giordano) has joined the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') replacing Mr. John Mercadante, who, in addition to his previous roles as Chairman and CEO, also held the CFO title. Mr. Mercadante will continue as a valued member of the Company's Board of Directors. With these new executive management team appointments, the Company believes it is well-positioned to execute on its strategic plans.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

MS Token Initiates the Largest STO in History

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Millennium Fine Art, Inc. (MFAI):. On December 15, 2021 MS Token started trading on the Cryptos digital asset exchange. The current token price is $8.03 which represents a market capitalization of USD $1.204 billion. This makes MS Token not only one of the leading art companies in the world, but also the biggest STO which is larger than all the other current listed STOs combined. (STOmarket.com: $925 million)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sacramento Business Journal

West Coast Sourdough outlines growth plans for 2022

After nearly doubling its footprint in 2021, fast-growing eatery West Coast Sourdough is expected to add another dozen locations in the new year. West Coast Sourdough is a San Francisco-based restaurant franchise that specializes in sandwiches, soups and salads. Since its founding in 2020, it has grown to 15 locations throughout California, including eight in the Sacramento region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
albuquerqueexpress.com

Media Statement from Patrick Orlando, CEO of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Editors-Reporters please note:. Patrick Orlando, CEO of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., has issued the following statement in response to media interest in the January 7, 2022, special shareholders' meeting of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. and the stockholder vote on the company's proposal to amend its charter (the 'Extension Amendment') to extend the date by which the Company has to complete a business combination from January 7, 2022 to July 7, 2022 (the 'Extension').
NEW YORK CITY, NY
albuquerqueexpress.com

JustWravel wins the Best Enterprise Award - Travel and Tourism, 2021

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MSME India Business Awards recognised JustWravel Pvt. Ltd. as the best travel and tourism organisation in India. While accepting the award, Shubhangi Pandey, the co-founder and Vice President, gives credit for the award to theA Noida based organization founded in 2015, JustWravel has gained recognition in the past by Startup India, as well as the esteemed travel organization Trip advisor when it was granted the Traveler's choice award in 2020. Along with 4.8 stellar rating on Google reviews,The company takes pride in being a strong community of more than 30,000 travelers and has organized more than 3000 trips PAN India includingWhile on a journey, the experienced and informed trip leads encourage the travelers to try out the local cuisine as well as explore the handicrafts market. This helps because the travelers get to sample home made ingredients as well support authentic craftsmen which helps the local economy to grow.
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Exxe Group Launches New Entertainment-Centric Digital Footprint in Metaverse Initiative

New entertainment-focused digital footprint represents popular interactive activities in the Metaverse. Exxe introducing interactive digital multimedia event spaces for music, fashion, film, and education. Exxe showcasing virtual fashion events along with producing fashion editorials and celebrity press, NFTs. Exxe leverages its physical media experience, partnerships, digital communities with its Metaverse...
BUSINESS
ARTnews

NFT Platform Opensea Gets $13.3 B Valuation Following Series C Funding

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Reltime Announces Two New IEO on P2PB2B and IndoEx

Reltime is all set to launch its Initial Exchange offering on two platforms P2PB2B and IndoEx. The Reltime DeFi Ecosystem is a global financial service controlled entirely by end-users. Reltime was founded by a team in Norway, El Salvador, Canada, and India. Reltime started out as a project at King's College London in 2018. Built on trust, performance, and security, the Reltime DeFi (Decentralised Finance) Ecosystem is owned, backed, and supported by the world's leading financial partners, for example, TAG Systems and FSS Tech will help bring the platform to the mass market.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Medicare Solutions Team Launches Its Completely Rebuilt Website

Medicare Solutions Team has launched its completely rebuilt website, which makes it easier for seniors to access crucial information regarding Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Part D, pricing options, and more without any hassle. Choosing the right Medicare supplement plan can often be a daunting and overwhelming decision....
INSURANCE COMPANIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Zuddl raises USD 13.35 Mn in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Qualcomm Ventures

Boston [US]/Bengaluru [India], January 7 (ANI/PR Newswire):Born in the pandemic, Zuddl was founded by"Zuddl's growth can be attributed to enterprises' need for greater customizability and control for their virtual and hybrid events. Most of our customers are global companies with remote teams, who have complex use cases that we help solve easily, all the while being on-brand," said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl. "Attendee engagement is a critical pillar of any event - in-person or virtual. With Zuddl, we are leveraging our experience of running in-person events and using technology to solve engagement and event ROI. While the world slowly returns to normalcy, Zuddl helps enterprises abstract the complexity from virtual and hybrid events and focus on their core."The virtual events market space is expected to grow at aboutZuddl's differentiation stems from its ability to deliver a high level of event customization, and powerful attendee engagement. Event organizers are enabled to customize every detail of their event quickly, and by themselves. Zuddl solves for attendee engagement by using technology to power interest-driven networking and implement gamification based on user actions.
BUSINESS

