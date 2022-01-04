Cordia Outlines Culinary NFT Plans

Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Operational Experience. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:TLSS), ('TLSS', or the 'Company'), a growing logistics provider, announced today that, effective as of January 3, 2022, Mr. James Giordano (who bears no relation to the Company's new Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Giordano) has joined the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') replacing Mr. John Mercadante, who, in addition to his previous roles as Chairman and CEO, also held the CFO title. Mr. Mercadante will continue as a valued member of the Company's Board of Directors. With these new executive management team appointments, the Company believes it is well-positioned to execute on its strategic plans.
