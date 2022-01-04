ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital Delhi will impose a weekend curfew to try and curb...

The Independent

India begins vaccinating teens to arrest surge of Covid infections stoked by Omicron

On Monday, India started its vaccination drive for teens aged 15 to 18 even as the country grappled with a spike in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant in several states.Many state governments have reinstated restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.The health ministry data said that over 1.6 million teens between the ages of 15 to 18 received their first Covid shots.So far, according to the data from the government’s vaccination portal, CoWin, âânearly 2.7 million teenagers have registered for their vaccine shots.On Monday, India reported 33,750 new Covid cases and 123 deaths over the past 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
theedgemarkets.com

Another Chinese city imposes lockdown to stem spread of Covid-19

ISTANBUL (Jan 3): Amid rising cases of Covid-19, another city in China imposed lockdown, and suspended classes and public transport. Authorities in Yuzhou, a city in the central province of Henan, announced the new rules on Sunday (Jan 2) night as “two asymptomatic infections were detected”, Anadolu Agency reported, citing Chinese daily Global Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

India reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said. Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Bahrain authorizes use of Pfizer’s anti-COVID drug -state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) – Bahrain’s health authorities authorized Pfizer’s Paxlovid COVID-19 drug for emergency use in adults aged over 18, the state news agency said in a statement on Saturday. The decision by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services was based on the review and...
WORLD
mymixfm.com

Gavi, India’s Bharat discussing possible COVAX use of Covaxin

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India’s Bharat Biotech to potentially procure the company’s Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. “We are in discussion with (Bharat Biotech) as we consider...
INDUSTRY
mymixfm.com

Over 42,000 in central COVID quarantine in China’s Xian

BEIJING (Reuters) – More than 42,000 people in the Chinese city of Xian were in centralised COVID-19 quarantine facilities as of Tuesday, a city official said on Wednesday. Xu Mingfei, vice mayor of Xian, told a news briefing that residents should continue to avoid going out or leaving the city for non-essential reasons.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days. Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects. But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Malaysia approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia has granted conditional approval for the use of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 years old, the health ministry said on Thursday. The country’s drugs regulator has also cleared a vaccine made by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Curfew in Delhi as India Covid cases surge

India is bracing for a third wave of coronavirus as its largest cities - the capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai - see a surge in cases. India reported 58,097 cases on Wednesday, a six-fold rise in a week that experts say is fuelled by the Omicron variant. Nearly a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Karachi launches door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for women

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is launching a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate women, who are lagging behind men in rates of coronavirus inoculation as the country enters a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday. Pakistan on Friday reported nearly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong orders about 170 party-goers to quarantine

Hong Kong authorities ordered about 170 people, including several officials, to be quarantined at a government facility on Friday after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus.Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed disappointment on Thursday that government officials had attended the large party during the omicron outbreak, saying it did not set a good example for the public.Fears of a new virus cluster were sparked when the two guests tested positive. On Friday, health authorities said all guests at the Jan. 3 party would be classified as close contacts and be sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers were ordered into quarantine on Friday after a coronavirus cluster widened at a birthday party attended by many of the city's political elite. The high-profile entries into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities have left city authorities red-faced as they prepare to install a new "patriots only" legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next week. Senior cabinet members, including the city's police and immigration chiefs as well as 19 legislators, were among 170 people who attended a Monday night birthday bash for Witman Hung, a member of China's top lawmaking body. A single preliminary coronavirus case was detected at the party sparking an initial run of quarantine orders on Thursday for a handful of people deemed to be close contacts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is Bulli Bai scandal — Indian app that listed Muslim women for auction

Delhi police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old student named Niraj Bishnoi and named him as the main conspirator behind the online application Bulli Bai that put hundreds of Indian Muslim women up for an online “auction”.The arrest comes days after Mumbai police took three others into custody in connection with the case.What is the Bulli Bai app?On New Year’s Day, hundreds of Muslim women in India including journalists, social workers, and other prominent personalities found their images and derogatory content about them on a new app called “Bulli Bai”.The app, created on hosting platform Github, offered an online “auction” of...
TECHNOLOGY

