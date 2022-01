Lemme prophesy: it's gon be more expensive than Z Fold 3.. Honor; sold or not and their P... I'm guessing it's China only. Which means there is no point in saying anything about this phone unless u live on China or this will have a global release. And btw its still better than the z fold 3. Even the huawei mate x2 was better than the z fold 2 execpt the soc. The problem with Samsung is the design. It doesn't have a hapless design. It's hinge is fugly. And the only thing thye have done is ip rating and dust resistance. Even then it can only survive light amounts of both.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO