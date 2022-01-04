Top albums of 2021

At the close of the 2010s, consumer tastes seemed to shift away from flashy pop stars and formulaic hits, embracing subdued alternative sounds instead. And then, 2020 happened. Driven by pandemic blues, the resurgence of traditional pop trends is welcomed by the collective societal search for joy, no matter how momentary. With the alternative foundation of the past decade, K-pop’s competitive influence in the mainstream and Millennial-Gen-Z nostalgia for the early 2000’s, music in 2021 is the perfect amalgamation of genres and sounds. Experimentation is the new norm and it’s a common thread in many of this year’s greatest hits. Last year’s full embrace of pop elements across all genres is the underdog story that makes all the sense.
Comments / 0