Top albums of 2021

Unlike most of us in the publishing industry, who rush to get our year-end best-of lists online in early December or even late November, Sufjan Stevens has waited until the final week of 2021 to weigh in on his favorite albums of the past 12 months via his official website, previously your source for typography criticism and theological treatises. Waiting until the end of December is a noble impulse, even if a lot of his favorite albums did not actually come out in 2021 and most of his least favorites aren’t actually albums. Still — the lists are good. Check them out below.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO