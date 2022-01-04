ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top albums of 2021

By Collegian Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one knew of the impact one Minnesota native could singlehandedly have on the melancholic R&B world when he released his amateur mixtapes to SoundCloud in 2013. Most chalked down the triumph of his viral hit “Without You” as merely being successful due to the controversial contents of its music video....

themusicuniverse.com

Halsey surprise drops extended album

With a GRAMMY nomination for Best Alternative Music Album and appearances on 30+ “Best Albums of 2021” lists bringing Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power to the forefront once again, the iconic artist kicks off 2022 with the surprise drop of the extended edition of the career-defining album. The new edition includes two new songs – “Nightmare Reprise” and “People disappear here” – for a total of 16 tracks, all penned by Halsey.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
MUSIC
studyfinds.org

Best music of 2021: Adele tops list of best albums, singles in triumphant return

NEW YORK — It took five years for Adele to finally bless her fans with more music, but after only several weeks in stores, Americans are already crowning her new music the “Best of 2021.” That’s according to data from OnePoll’s latest survey, which asked a panel of 2,000 people to choose their favorites from both this year’s Billboard Hot 100 singles and 200 number-one albums lists.
ENTERTAINMENT
thatgrapejuice.net

That Grape Juice Essentials: Top 5 Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2022

While not many stars have indicated that they are dropping new albums in 2022, it doesn’t stop anyone from hopping. With a new year comes new hope for more music and we are among the hopeful. From pop music’s biggest stars to indie darlings, join us below for That...
MUSIC
UPI News

Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songrwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Juice WRLD's Fighting Demons, followed by Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 3, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd shares bold artwork and release date for new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has announced the release date and eye-catching artowk of his new album, Dawn FM. In a semi-surprise drop, the record will drop in full this Friday (January 7) distributed by Republic Records and XO. On the cover for the LP, Abel Tesafaye appears to be heavily aged-up, wearing...
MUSIC
wedr.com

The Year in Music 2021: ﻿Top-five biggest albums

From old school to new school, there's no denying that hip-hop made its way to the top of the charts this year. Here are the top five albums of 2021, based on first-week sales. 5. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes, released June 4 -- 150,000...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Official Top 40 best-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2021

Vinyl sales in the UK were the highest for three decades in 2021, the Official Charts Company can confirm. Despite challenges to both supply and production demand during the pandemic, vinyl sales have jumped up by 11%, to 5.3 million copies purchased last year. This is also the 14th consecutive year of growth for vinyl records.
MUSIC
Daily Collegian

The top 10 songs of 2021 ranked

At the close of the 2010s, consumer tastes seemed to shift away from flashy pop stars and formulaic hits, embracing subdued alternative sounds instead. And then, 2020 happened. Driven by pandemic blues, the resurgence of traditional pop trends is welcomed by the collective societal search for joy, no matter how momentary. With the alternative foundation of the past decade, K-pop’s competitive influence in the mainstream and Millennial-Gen-Z nostalgia for the early 2000’s, music in 2021 is the perfect amalgamation of genres and sounds. Experimentation is the new norm and it’s a common thread in many of this year’s greatest hits. Last year’s full embrace of pop elements across all genres is the underdog story that makes all the sense.
MUSIC
Daily Collegian

The best new artists of 2021

While all our old favorite artists from Adele to Drake to Taylor Swift blessed their fans with new music this year, some new voices flew under the radar. Here are seven artists who broke onto the scene this year that you should keep an eye on going into 2022. Softcult.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sufjan Stevens Lists His Favorite And Least Favorite Albums Of 2021

Unlike most of us in the publishing industry, who rush to get our year-end best-of lists online in early December or even late November, Sufjan Stevens has waited until the final week of 2021 to weigh in on his favorite albums of the past 12 months via his official website, previously your source for typography criticism and theological treatises. Waiting until the end of December is a noble impulse, even if a lot of his favorite albums did not actually come out in 2021 and most of his least favorites aren’t actually albums. Still — the lists are good. Check them out below.
MUSIC
InsideHook

The Albums We’re Most Looking Forward to in 2022

The new year brings plenty with it: new laws taking effect, fresh resolutions to improve ourselves, and of course, the looming threat of a third consecutive year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latter is, of course, deeply concerning for the music industry, as artists who were already financially devastated by the initial lockdowns and quarantines put into place in 2020 are once again faced with the difficult decision to cancel or postpone shows.
MUSIC
Billboard

Father John Misty Sets New Album ‘Chloe and the Next 20th Century’

Father John Misty brings good tidings: a new studio album, his first in four years. The American singer and songwriter will release his fifth studio effort, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, on April 8, via Sub Pop internationally and Bella Union in Europe. Produced with longtime collaborator Jonathan...
MUSIC

