WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The XXIO 12 irons are designed to be lightweight so players can swing them faster, but a weight in the butt end of the club also allows them to be swung better. The titanium face provides more than enough flex to generate significant rebound at impact, even at lower swing speeds. A new blade putter offering boasts a face insert designed to provide consistent speed over a wider portion of the face.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO