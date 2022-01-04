ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The top 10 songs of 2021 ranked

By James Rosales
Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the close of the 2010s, consumer tastes seemed to shift away from flashy pop stars and formulaic hits, embracing subdued alternative sounds instead. And then, 2020 happened. Driven by pandemic blues, the resurgence of traditional pop trends is welcomed by the collective societal search for joy, no matter how momentary....

dailycollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Top 10 Elvis Presley Songs

Ever since Elvis Presley put out the eleventh song of his career (his version of “I Got A Woman,” which came out in August 1956), folks have been debating what his top 10 songs are… and with each consecutive release through the decades, that debate has become more and more difficult.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Here Are The Top Selling and Streaming Songs of 2021

Yesterday, we reported on the best selling albums of 2021 and today, we have the list of the best performing songs of the year. A lot of people were surprised to see some names in the albums’ list, particularly Eminem’s 2005 hits album Curtain Call which ranked at #49. As far as the songs go, HDD has two lists for us: the highest streaming songs and total activity which includes both streams and sales.
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

Top 10 Albums of 2021

The Crimson Arts Board presents its musical favorites of the year, from "Heaux Tales" to "Call Me If You Get Lost." 10. ‘Vince Staples’ (Vince Staples) Vince Staples delivered a refreshing dose of brevity and precision in a year in rap music otherwise defined by excess. While Kanye West’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” leaned on a wide variety of genres and features with mixed results, sacrificing cohesion for all-encompassing, chart-dominating magnitude, Staples’ self-titled album puts the artist’s vision and lyrical abilities front and center. Clocking in at just over 20 minutes in runtime, the Long Beach native’s latest project manages to showcase his greatest strengths — and even reveal some new ones — in a concise and focused package. Staples’ chemistry with producer Kenny Beats shines throughout the album, as the pair bounces seamlessly from a rare foray into the melodic on “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” to bleak bars about summertime violence on “TAKING TRIPS.” “Vince Staples” exudes confidence and command at every turn, constituting another success in its young creator’s already impressive discography. —Connor S. Dowd.
HIP HOP
Billboard

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ Sets a New Grammy Record

Justin Bieber’s pop/soul jam “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) broke a Grammy record that was established just last year by Beyoncé’s “Black Parade” — the song of the year nominee with the most credited co-writers. Eleven songwriters are nominated for their...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Adekunle Gold
Person
Aya Nakamura
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Jorja Smith
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Dan Nigro
Person
Britney Spears
newspressnow.com

The Shuffle: Top 10 favorite songs of 2021

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year — Top 10 list season!. St. Joe Live is no stranger to this annual trend. Next week, we’ll talk about my favorite movies. But first, let’s check out our favorite songs. 10. “In April” Anxious — This emo...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Official Top 40 biggest songs of 2021

The UK's official biggest song of 2021 was Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, the Official Charts Company can confirm. The UK superstar's comeback single, taken from chart-topping album =, shifted chart sales in excess of 1.7 million in 2021, comprising 204 million streams and 142,000 sales. Bad Habits was the longest-running Number 1 of the year, spending a total of 11 weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart. It was Ed's tenth Number 1 and the first of four chart toppers for the singer/songwriter this in 2021. See Ed Sheeran's full chart history.
MUSIC
Daily Collegian

The best new artists of 2021

While all our old favorite artists from Adele to Drake to Taylor Swift blessed their fans with new music this year, some new voices flew under the radar. Here are seven artists who broke onto the scene this year that you should keep an eye on going into 2022. Softcult.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Pop Stars#Music Genres#Millennial Gen#Tiktok
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Top 10 Patty Loveless Songs

In the 1980s and '90s, Patty Loveless became one of country music’s most recognizable voices. Helping pave the way for the female country artists that would follow her, Loveless continually demonstrated her commitment to preserving the history of classic country while owning the stage with a fierce independent streak.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Top 40 Country Songs for January 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) A new year brings new opportunities for artists slowly moving up this monthly list of country music's Top 40 songs to take a big leap. January 2022 represents a cleansing of the palette in that radio programmers and country listeners return to work and real life after three undocumented weeks, during which the opportunities to soak up new sounds are endless.
MUSIC
InsideHook

The Albums We’re Most Looking Forward to in 2022

The new year brings plenty with it: new laws taking effect, fresh resolutions to improve ourselves, and of course, the looming threat of a third consecutive year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latter is, of course, deeply concerning for the music industry, as artists who were already financially devastated by the initial lockdowns and quarantines put into place in 2020 are once again faced with the difficult decision to cancel or postpone shows.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ABC News

50 best albums of 2021

With vaccines and hope, live music began to return in 2021, and yet for a lot of us, studio recordings remained the only way we would hear new music. Luckily 2021 continued to offer a wide variety of exciting new releases. Some notable albums that didn't make the cut for...
MUSIC
Hypebae

The Top 10 Artists To Watch in 2022

A new year symbolizes the beginning of new emerging music artists ready to make their mark in the industry. While 2021 saw the rise of many talented individuals, 2022 has a fresh batch of musicians to introduce to the scene. From London-based singer and songwriter Grace Carter, who supported Dua Lipa on The Self-Titled tour in 2017, to Korean-American songstress AUDREY NUNA, known for her soul-baring R&B tracks, our roundup below features the top up-and-coming artists to keep on your radar this year.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Paul Fletcher's Top 15 Songs Of 2021

Let's face it, for my favorite songs of the year I could've easily done a Top 50 or 100, but then I'd just be rattling off all the songs I listened to that I kind of liked. These are the ones that got more than a few listens. Some of which probably got hundreds of listens.
MUSIC
Vogue

The Year’s Best Albums Were All By Women

How to decide the best albums of 2021? It was a particularly fruitful year for music, so shortlisting the true standouts is tricky. Looking back, some albums Vogue selected as the best of 2020 gained new leases of life this year, like Wizkid’s Made In Lagos. Although wildly popular, the widespread critical recognition it deserved was so delayed that “Essence” has only just surfaced on many publications’ best song lists in 2021.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

The numbers are in: Dua Lipa and Adele ruled in 2021

MRC Data, which tallies sales information for Billboard‘s charts, has crunched the final sales numbers for 2021, and Adele, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo all came out on top. Adele’s album 30 is officially the top-selling album of 2021, with 1.464 million copies sold across all formats:...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Top 10 Soundgarden Songs

The world lost something special when Chris Cornell died in May of 2017. Thankfully, there are ways to relive what we loved most when it comes to the former Soundgarden singer. The screechy-piercing voice that sounded like golden sunshine washing away rust on an old motorcycle engine—it lives on in recordings.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

John Legend Has Sold His Song Catalog

John Legend has sold his song catalogue dating back to 2004, when he put out his first album. According to Bloomberg, Legend included both copyrights and royalty rights in the deal with KKR Credit Advisors and BMG Rights Management, which each purchased a 50 percent stake. According to a regulatory filing, the deal was first struck in September. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 43-year-old joins icons like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, and Neil Young in a string of giant music rights deals. Springsteen’s catalog went for $500 million.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy