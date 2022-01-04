ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Edges Higher; Fed Seen Hiking Early Despite Rising Covid Cases

 3 days ago

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar pushed higher in early European trade Tuesday, making particular gains against the yen on rising Treasury yields as expectations rise that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates early in 2022 despite rising Covid-19 cases. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index,...

