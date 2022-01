After Elon Musk promised deliveries would begin in 2021, the Tesla Cybertruck was once again delayed to 2022. Now, just four days into the year, that production timeline may be getting pushed back yet again. Tesla made major changes to the Cybertruck ordering page on its website, completely scratching the 2022 production estimate. Instead, the site now says, "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears." Tesla doesn't give any indication on when production will begin, and the company no longer fields a PR department for comment.

