Ready for round two? More wintry weather possible late this week

TONIGHT: Peaks of sun were around for the first half of the day. However, after lunch the clouds started to roll in with snow showers moving into the Ohio Valley. We are still on track with current snow forecast. Snow totals will be around 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible. The father north and west of I 70 you live, the less snow you will receive. Highest snow totals will be through Central/Northern WV. Snow is expected to wrap up as we head into the early morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid-teens. There will be slick spots on the roadways and on top of that, we could see single digit feels like temperatures once again. Thanks to a generally westerly wind around 10 mph. Winds will pick up tomorrow with much colder air locked in.
