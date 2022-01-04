ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready for round two? More wintry weather possible late this week

By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun is helping out with the melting process this afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to near 40 before dropping quickly again tonight. We’ll have another night of freezing conditions, just not as cold as last night. Lows slip to the 20s. Patchy black ice is also possible...

