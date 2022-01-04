Ready for round two? More wintry weather possible late this week

Just as we were recovering from the wintry mix of rain, snow, wind and temperature drop we received Monday, today we get another round of snow. This snow event will be much more “typical” or “classic winter snow storm” since we are already cold and the snow will fall mainly as snow and not with a few hours of rain beforehand. The amounts will be varied, but the general thoughts are that the bulk of the snow will fall in the mountains. There may not be much accumulation east of Highway 29 in our Piedmont and some indications are that we may not get much east of 81.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO