Premier League

Watford wrapping up deal for Udinese defender Samir

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford are wrapping up a deal for Udinese defender Samir. The Daily Mail says the 27-year old was at Watford's training ground on Monday to complete his move. The left-sided...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Watford sign full-back Hassana Kamara from Nice

Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice The 27-year-old left-wing back has signed a deal until June 2025.The Ivory Coast international will not be involved in the African Nations Cup and could make his debut for the Hornets this weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup.Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League and earned a place in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 team of the season.Kamara joined Nice last season and made over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.He made his debut for the Ivory Coast in June 2021, featuring in a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso. Read More Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting socialAshley Giles sorry for Ashes mauling but warns mass cull at top is not answerReturns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Watford welcome Ivory Coast defender Kamara from Nice

Watford have completed the signing of Nice defender Hassane Kamara. The Ivory Coast stopper joins the club on a three-and-a-half year deal. The 27-year-old will not be involved at AFCON and could make his debut against Leicester this weekend. Kamara joined Nice last season and made over 50 appearances for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​West Ham, Watford battling for Chelsea defender Sarr

West Ham United are among the teams being linked with a move for Chelsea's Malang Sarr. The 22-year-old, who is a rotation player at the Stamford Bridge club under Thomas Tuchel, is interesting several teams this month. According to Foot Mercato, West Ham, Watford, and Strasbourg are among the teams...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Udinese#Watford#Italy#Discounts#The Daily Mail#Serie A#The Watford Observer#Belgian#Tribal Football
Daily Mail

Watford complete signing of Brazilian centre back Samir from sister club Udinese... with defender becoming Claudio Ranieri's second January transfer after Hassane Kamara's arrival from Nice

Watford have announced the signing of centre-back Samir from sister club Udinese for an undisclosed fee. The left-sided defender has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with an option for a further year and will wear the No 22 shirt. The 27-year-old Brazilian represents the Hornets' second piece of business this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford winger Ken Sema set for Udinese return

Watford winger Ken Sema is being lined up for a return to Udinese this month. The Sweden international has struggled for minutes this season with the Hornets. Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio reports he could now return to sister club Udinese on-loan to the end of the season. Sema spent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri prioritising Watford’s Premier League survival over FA Cup run

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri feels he has to protect his squad for their Premier League survival battle rather than target an extended FA Cup run – but confirmed Danny Rose will not be part of the plans.The Hornets travel to holders Leicester on Saturday looking to arrest a run of six straight league defeats.Hopes of progress to the fourth round, though, will be offset against a need to keep key men available for a crucial upcoming run of games against direct relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley and then Norwich.Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City preparing to face Swindon despite Covid outbreak

Manchester City are planning as if their FA Cup tie at Swindon will go ahead despite a coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.City currently have 21 members of their “first-team bubble” isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, including manager Pep Guardiola and seven players, following a raft of fresh cases this week.The high number raises the possibility that Friday’s third-round trip to League Two promotion hopefuls Swindon could be postponed but City are presently still able to field a team.Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, who will take charge of the side in Guardiola’s absence, said: “We have actually prepared mentally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Eriksen: I died for five minutes after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen says he “died for five minutes” while representing Denmark in a Euro 2020 group match against Finland.Eriksen collapsed on the pitch before his teammates and medics rushed to help him. He suffered a cardiac arrest but was revived and taken to hospital. The 29-year-old said the outpouring of love from fans blew him away.“It was amazing that so many people felt a need to write or send flowers,” he told Danish broadcaster DR. “It had an impact on so many people, and they felt a need to let me and my family know. That makes me very happy.“At...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte yet to speak to Tottenham about January transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is waiting for a meeting with the club over transfer plans this month.Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how his squad can be improved during the January transfer window, which opened on Saturday.The Italian wanted extra time to evaluate his players and he is now ready to report back on those he wants to move forward with.“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” he said ahead of his first return to Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes joins Livingston

Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes' permanent switch to Livingston has now been confirmed. The 20-year-old made two senior appearances for the Reds during his stay at the club and is now heading to the Scottish Premiership. He has signed an 18 month deal with Livingston. On securing Morgan's signature, manager David...
PREMIER LEAGUE

