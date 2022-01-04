Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNDATED (AP) — Get those tissues and hankies ready. “This Is Us” returns for its sixth and final season. The first show in the final set of episodes airs tonight on NBC. The popular and critically acclaimed drama seeks to wrap up some of the loose ends over the final 18...

UNDATED (AP) — New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert is sporting a scar extending under his entire rib cage. Gilbert writes on Instagram he had surgery two weeks ago to remove a rare tumor from his liver and adrenal gland. His recovery includes going for walks three times a day. Gilbert says the tumor disrupted his hormones, but now his blood sugar and blood pressure are manageable. If you want to see his scar, Gilbert has posted a photo.
CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after vaccines were rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are at their highest level on record. The nation is averaging more than 265,000 per day — a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. Johns Hopkins University reports the number of new cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, The fast-spreading variant has cast a pall over the holidays, forcing communities to scale back or cancel festivities. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's ok to have small home gatherings if everyone is vaccinated and has a booster shot. But he adds, “if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with...everybody hugging and kissing...I would strongly recommend that...we not do that.”
‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
‘Substitute camera’ captures Ghislaine Maxwell trial drama

NEW YORK (AP) — As Ghislaine Maxwell strode into the courtroom for the first day of her sex-trafficking trial, no photographer was allowed to catch it. Courtroom artist Elizabeth Williams, however, was at the ready and before the hour was up, the curtain-raising scene was transmitted to news outlets around the world. Cameras are generally […]
Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day. Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
Anderson Cooper To Host New Series For CNN+

Anderson Cooper will host a new parenting show for CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service from CNN, while a current online series will move to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, to air weekly, will feature Cooper consulting with experts on navigating the challenges of life as a working father. Cooper’s son Wyatt was born in 2020. The network also said that Cooper’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, currently a twice-a-week digital series that started in 2018, will move to CNN+. On the show, Cooper interviews authors, entertainers and other figures outside the D.C. news cycle. He also answers viewer questions. CNN had been promoting Cooper’s plans for CNN+ content, but he made the official announcement on Friday evening as he co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen. Cooper’s projects are the latest to be announced for CNN+, to launch in the first quarter of the new year. Chris Wallace recently departed Fox News for the streaming service, and other series will feature Kasie Hunt and Eva Longoria. The streaming service will join others from news channels, including The Choice from MSNBC, which is on the Peacock platform, and Fox Nation, the latter of which is another subscription offering.
Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
