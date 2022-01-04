ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Rescued After Multi-Vehicle Freeway Collision

 3 days ago

Firefighters transport a patient in a litter basket up a hillside to ambulance after freeway collision Monday night.Keith Johnson/KNN

Sylmar: Two people were rescued of four people total injured in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the Southbound 5 Freeway transition road to the 405 (San Diego Freeway) South on Monday night, Jan. 3, around 8:11 p.m. in the Sylmar area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old male and 17-year-old male with what appeared to be minor injuries, were transported by litter baskets to ambulances by firefighters due to their inability to walk up the hillside from where their vehicle left the roadway and crashed. Those two patients met trauma criteria - due to the vehicle going over the side of the road - and were transported by LAFD paramedics. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

