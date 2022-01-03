Near Field Nirvana – LS3/5A Monitor Loudspeakers

There are three versions of the W8. The standard, the SE and the SE + that I have been listening to. Bear in mind that this version costs about double the price of the standard model. The SE+ variant means that it has a number of internal upgrades that add considerably to the cost of the standard version. The electromechanical parallel resonators and the acoustic phase linearisation network sound very grand upgrades and I am reliably informed that the first comprises of a tuned cable of absolutely exactly defined length, connected to the positive speaker terminal to offer what sounds to me like a resonating tuning fork, perhaps there to counter any mechanical resonances present. The latter comprises a capacitor/resistor network which apparently bends the phase to endow the design with better imaging. Neither of these in-cabinet improvements are new to me. I have seen the first devices used outside the cabinet in a free-standing cable design and the internal phase correction is a widely employed device too. But the SE+ endowments go further. There are a pair of Steinmusic Speaker Match Signature devices, designed to eliminate EMF plus an improved Mundorf Silver Gold Oil capacitor on both, widebander and rear tweeter, which replaces the KZK white line version found in the standard W8. The widebander’s main cap is even bypassed by a Duelund tinned copper cap. Also, attached to the magnets of the aluminium-coned wideband drivers are a set of Harmonix RF 5700 Tuning Bases. The upgrades continue with Bybee Quantum Purifiers which are also present in the SE version, and two series 16-cm series resonators added to widebander and the 4” driver. Oh and the Swing Base comes as standard too. At this stage, let me say that, without a standard pair of W8’s for comparison, I have absolutely no way of commenting on these sonic upgrades. It’s a lengthy list, I asked the UK distributor to comment on the differences between the standard and SE+ versions and he said that they were “massive”.
