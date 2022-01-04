Confer: It’s time to recertify your pistol permit

Due to the large increase in local pistol permit applications, the Newington Police Department has partnered with Permitium LLC to now offer an on-line option to process Connecticut Pistol Permit Applications and payment process. Effective immediately, Newington residents wanting to apply for a Connecticut Pistol Permit may now do so on-line by going to a pistol permit link on the Newington Police Department web page. Once the on-line application is completed, applicants will have the ability to schedule an appointment for fingerprinting and make their payment via credit/debit card. Photo identification and proof of residency must be presented at the time of fingerprinting. Once the applicant background check has been completed, the application will be forwarded to the Chief’s Office for review. Applicants will be notified on-line or by telephone or text on the status of their application. The new pistol permit process allows applications to be submitted anytime day or night, schedule fingerprints on-line, and will make the process easier for police department personnel to manage. The police department is aware that some residents may not have access to a computer nor able to apply on line, the department will continue to offer the conventional hand-written paper applications process and money order payment for anyone who do not choose to use the on-line process.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO