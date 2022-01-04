ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheep, Goats Dip Into COVID Vaccine Debate With Giant Syringe Formation

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sheep owner in Germany managed to arrange her animals in the shape of a giant syringe Monday in a stab at convincing her compatriots to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan spent days practicing with her 700 sheep and...

