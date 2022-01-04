Sheep, Goats Dip Into COVID Vaccine Debate With Giant Syringe Formation

Bengal tiger Charly and Bornean orangutan Sandai, both members of endangered species, have received coronavirus vaccines at a Chilean zoo in a Latin American first. Charly, Sandai and eight other animals at the Buin Zoo in Santiago were chosen for the experimental vaccine campaign as they belong to species considered at high risk of contracting Covid-19. The viral disease which has killed more than 5.4 million humans so far, has also been found in zoo monkeys, apes and big cats, as well as in deer in the wild, in house pets and in minks. Along with three lions, two other tigers and three pumas, three-year-old Charly and Sandai, 26, received their second dose Monday of an experimental vaccine developed especially for animals but not yet available for sale.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO